More than often when we say the word 'snack', the first thing that comes into our mind is crispy pakoras, fried tikkis, tantalising chaats and masaledaar street food, right? Now just place the word 'healthy' in front of the word snack and we are instantly transported to a world of quinoa, sprouts and avocados. Although there is nothing wrong with these foods, it gets us thinking that why can't we find a common ground? A snack that is neither too oily nor too bland and boiled, a snack which delicious enough to get us hooked but not necessarily doused in oil? Many may tell you it's not easy to find a snack like that, but not us! Because what we have here fits the bill for both delicious and healthy, and the best part is that it is effortless and requires no more than a couple of major ingredients. It is a steamed savoury rice cake from Andhra Pardesh and is called Chikudu Kudumulu, which is translated to beans Kudumulu.

Steamed snacks are healthy and delciosu too

For the uninitiated, kudumulu are Andhra style steamed rice cakes which are similar to modak. These can be made sweet or savoury. The ones that we are trying today are made of broad beans, rice flour and some simple tempered south Indian spices. Once they have been shaped, many fry these in oil for some time before boiling them in the same pan. These soft steamed cakes taste great with coconut chutney or garlic chutney. The Andhra-style kudumulu is a quick and healthy finger food that will be loved by kids and adults alike. Interested to try it out? Here is the recipe.





How To Make Andhra Style Beans Kodumulul l Andhra Style Beans Kodumulu Recipe

In a pan add roughly chopped beans and let this boil until mushy. In a grinder mix add green chillies, garlic and ginger and make a paste. Add this paste to the boiling beans along with loads of chopped coriander and rice flour. Mix everything well and let it cool. Once cooled, knead dough and shape them to your choice. Many steam these in idli plates or you can even cook them in a simple pan. Heat oil and add mustard seeds, now and the rice cake and then fry in the oil for 2-3 minutes and then pour water and cover the lid leaving it to cook in the steam.





Click here for the full recipe of Andhra Style Beans Kudumulu.





Try it out soon; let us know how it turns out in the comments below.