If you thought poha has only one recipe attached to it, then you are surely in for a surprise. A staple breakfast option across India, it is basically flattened rice cooked with vegetables and some spices. It is light, wholesome and makes for a healthy meal; which is why we find different versions of poha recipe across the country. Take Maharashtra's kanda poha and Madhya Pradesh's Indori poha for instance. These dishes play a significant role in defining food culture of the respective states. Likewise, you can also find different experimental poha recipes all around. If you ask us, we just love devouring those crispy, delicious cutlets made with poha. They are easy to prepare and go well with a hot cup of tea.





Besides, it also makes for a perfect breakfast food for the days you feel like having something unique and give a break to the same old cereal, cheela and poha. All you need to do is pair these cutlets with some boiled veggies and a slice of bread-and-butter and indulge.

How To Make Poha Cutlet | Poha Cutlet Recipe:

To make poha cutlet, you need to mash boiled potato and poha together and add cumin, coriander, onion, ginger-garlic paste and other masalas to it. Then bind everything together with cornflour and Besan, give the cutlets the desired shape and fry. Sounds delicious, right? So, without further ado, find out how to make this yummy dish:

Step 1. Take soaked poha and boiled potato in a bowl and mash together.





Step 2. Add turmeric powder, garam masala, black pepper powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, salt and red chilli powder.





Step 3. Add green chilli, onion, ginger-garlic paste, coriander leaves and lemon juice to it and mix everything together.





Step 4. Add besan and corn flour to it and give a final mix.





Step 5. Flatten the dough on a greased thali and refrigerate for 30 minutes.





Step 6. Cut into desired shapes and fry until golden brown in colour.





Serve hot with some ketchup by the side.





Watch the complete recipe video in the header.





