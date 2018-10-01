These Are The Three Magical Words That Describe Deepika Padukone’s Life

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a regular on Instagram and reaches out to her fan-base of 26.4 million on a regular basis. This time, she chose to answer some questions on the photo-sharing application, and result was as expected. The Padmaavat actor was flooded with numerous questions; ranging from her favourite role she played till now to her most favourite costumes, favourite songs and to what was her favourite scene from the magnum opus. One of the followers asked Deepika Padukone how you would describe life in three words and the actor gave a surprising yet relatable answer.





Deepika Padukone described her life in three words, "food, food and food," and we couldn't agree more. She proved that nothing can be more comforting than food. If you are a food lover, you'd know how food can help rev up your mood in the most stressful situation and how it can become a delightful treat in times of happiness and joy. Deepika Padukone has never shied away from telling us about her love for food.





In fact, in one of her posts, she had posted a picture of a bunch of chocolates topped with dry fruits and captioned it saying 'life.' Well, we do know now, food, or for that matter, chocolates are her life. Here, take a look at the picture:

If this wasn't enough, we have got you some more proofs that will tell you about Deepika's love for food. Enjoy!





Quite the diet, we see!





Hands up for spaghetti!





What's a bundle of happiness? May be a basket full of treats; a perfect summer indulgence for the Piku actor.





Who wouldn’t love a cake? Here’s a walnut cake that looks extremely delicious.





