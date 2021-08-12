When it comes to Bihari cuisine, there is no end to the food that we can try and experiment with. From the famous litti chokha and chana ghugni to the delectable parwal ki mithai - all these dishes make us drool. But if you are looking for a new taste in this cuisine, then today, we bring you a delectable Bihari chicken kebabs recipe. If you are a non-vegetarian food lover, then we are sure that you must have tried all kinds of chicken kebabs, gravies, tikkas and whatnot, but this Bihari delicacy will surely be a new addition to your menu.





Cooked with juicy chunks of chicken marinated with poppy seeds, spices and yoghurt and barbecued till golden brown and crispy to have. These crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside kebabs will melt in your mouth in the first bite. Pair it with a delicious spicy green chutney and lacchedar pyaaz. This appetizer is perfect for the time when you have any gathering as it is not only delicious in taste but also super easy to cook!

Try these kebabs

So, without waiting, let us dive into the recipe of these Bihari Chicken Kebabs.

Here Is The Recipe Of Bihari Chicken Kebabs | Bihari Chicken Kebabs Recipe

First, take a bowl and mix ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, mustard oil, poppy seed paste, onion paste, garam masala, salt and curd. Combine these well. Then add the chicken, marinate and let it rest for three hours. Now, fry these pieces in a non-stick pan and serve hot after it's cooked!





Make these delicious kebabs, and let us know how you liked the taste of them!