Imagine this: You have just entered your home after a long day at work, and with hunger growling in your stomach, all you want to have is something fulfilling, indulgent and delicious. But as you rush towards your kitchen to see what you can cook, all you find are the everyday ingredients. So, if you also want to make use of those everyday ingredients to make something yummy, fiery and lip-smacking, then today for you, we have a delicious recipe of spicy chicken tamarind chicken wings.





These baked and easy to make chicken wings are something that you have never had before. Coated with delicious sauces, spices and of course, the sweet tamarind, you will be licking your fingers after having it once! Cook this in just 30 minutes and pair it with spicy chutney for a heavenly experience. You can also make this dish easily for when you have a party or any gathering.

Make some delish chicken wings

Here Is The Recipe Of Spicy Tamarind Chicken Wings | Spicy Tamarind Chicken Wings Recipe

First, wash and pat dry the chicken wings. Then make a marinade by using soy sauce, tamarind puree, garlic paste, some ginger, chilli paste, vinegar, lemon juice, flour and corn starch. Pour over the chicken wings and marinate for two hours. Now bake the chicken wings in an oven for 30 minutes or fry it in a kadhai or in a heavy-bottomed pan until golden brown and crispy.





Make these delicious and spicy chicken wings for an explosion of flavour, and let us know how you liked it.