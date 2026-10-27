Just as spices add a touch of magic to food prepared in an Indian kitchen, choosing the right cookware is equally important. While cooking in an iron wok (kadhai) is generally considered beneficial, there are certain foods and vegetables for which it is not the best choice. Although an iron wok can help increase the body's iron intake, acidic ingredients may react with the metal, affecting both the colour and flavour of the dish. Here are some foods that should not be cooked in an iron wok.

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5 Foods You Should Never Cook In An Iron Wok

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes top the list. Being acidic in nature, they can react with iron during cooking. As a result, their colour may change and they can develop a slightly metallic or astringent taste.

2. Spinach

Have you ever cooked spinach in an iron wok? If so, you may have noticed it turning dark or black. Spinach contains oxalic acid, which can react with iron. Prolonged cooking may also affect its colour and produce an unpleasant smell.

3. Curd And Kadhi

Dishes made with yogurt, buttermilk or kadhi can react with iron, which may alter their flavour and make them taste bitter. For this reason, it is best not to prepare kadhi in an iron wok. Similarly, paneer-based gravies containing acidic ingredients are better cooked in other types of cookware.





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4. Eggs

It is advisable to avoid cooking eggs in an iron pan, as the sulphur compounds present in eggs can react with iron. This may cause discolouration and affect the overall flavour of the dish.

5. Beetroot

Beetroot has a strong natural pigment that may react with iron cookware, leading to changes in the vegetable's colour and appearance during cooking.

Important Point

One important rule to remember is never to store food in an iron pan after cooking. Once the dish is ready, transfer it to another container. Leaving food in iron cookware for a long time can encourage oxidation and may affect both the quality and flavour of the food.