During the summer season, we naturally crave lighter food and drinks. Eating fried or spicy dishes often makes us feel heavy and can even cause digestive discomfort. As a result, many people choose meals that are light, cooling, and easy on the stomach during this time of year. Dishes like khichdi, curd rice, and pulao are often preferred during the summer months. When served with yoghurt or raita, these meals feel even more soothing and satisfying. Another plus is that these recipes take very little time to prepare. In this list, we're sharing a simple and refreshing Cucumber Rice recipe. Ready in just 15 minutes, it's an ideal dish to enjoy throughout the summer season.





Also Read: Corn Pulao Recipe: How to Cook This Popular Rice Dish

Why Is Cucumber Rice Special?

Cucumber Rice is refreshing, hydrating, and quick to make, coming together in just 15 minutes. This makes it a perfect choice for hot summer days. In this recipe, cooked rice is mixed with grated cucumber and a flavourful tadka made with onions, curry leaves, mustard seeds, peanuts, and chana dal (split Bengal gram). Roasted cashews are added for a pleasant crunch, while fresh green coriander leaves enhance the flavour. Some people also like to add freshly grated coconut for extra freshness. To make sure the rice doesn't turn soggy, always squeeze out the excess water from the grated cucumber before mixing it in. Serve this warm dish with raita for a comforting and wholesome meal. It works well for lunch and is also a great option for your office tiffin.

How To Make Cucumber Rice

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rice

2 cucumbers, grated

2 tbsp peanuts

2 tbsp cashews

1 tsp mustard seeds

7-8 curry leaves

1 tsp green chilli, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp chana dal

1 tsp ginger, finely chopped

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Step-by-Step Recipe

Step 1

Grate the cucumbers and squeeze out the excess water. Keep aside.

Step 2

Heat oil in a pan. Add chana dal, mustard seeds, ginger, and onions. Sauté until lightly golden.





Also Read: What is The Difference Between Pulao (Pilaf) and Biryani?

Step 3

Add curry leaves and sauté for two minutes. Roast the cashews and peanuts until they turn light brown. Add the grated cucumber and cook for another two minutes.

Step 4

Add the cooked rice and mix gently. Season with salt and cook for two minutes.

Step 5

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a drizzle of lemon juice. Cook for two more minutes, then switch off the heat.





You can also prepare Cucumber Rice using leftover rice. Serve it with plain yoghurt or any raita you like. Do try this easy and delicious recipe to stay cool and light this summer.