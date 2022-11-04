If there is one desi dessert that we Indians simply cannot resist - it is halwa. Flour, semolina or any food grain or nuts of your choice are cooked in ghee and milk and sweetened with sugar - this dense confection never fails to satisfy our taste buds! Halwa is a popular choice of dessert, not only in India but also in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. And the best part is that you can experiment with it in numerous ways. Considering this, here we have curated a list of some of our best halwa recipes that are ideal for weekend indulgence. They are easy to make and will satisfy your sweet cravings in no time. Take a look below.





Also read: Watch: How To Make Walnut Halwa : This 4-Ingredient Nutty Delight Screams Comfort

5 Halwa Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1.Gajar Ka Halwa (Our Recommendation)

Gajar ka halwa is one of the most loved desserts during winter. Known to have originated in Punjab, it is made with seasonal carrots, milk, sugar and a whole lot of nuts. It makes for a great choice to satisfy those post-meal dessert cravings. Click here for the recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa.





2.Moong Dal Halwa





As the name suggests, this halwa is made with moong dal. It is flavoured with cardamom and almonds. It is rich, easy to make and tastes absolutely delicious! Want to give it a try? Click here for the full recipe of Moong Dal Halwa.

3.Sooji Besan Halwa





If you're bored of the regular sooji ka halwa, this recipe is definitely worth a try. This halwa comes with a twist of besan. Garnish with almond and pistachio slivers and serve hot! Click here for the full recipe of Sooji Besan Halwa.

4.Dates Halwa





This halwa is cooked in oodles of ghee and flavoured with dates, cashew nuts and elaichi powder. It is sweetened with the goodness of dates and can be enjoyed at any time of the day. We are sure you'll love this rich and nutty halwa as much as we do. Click here for the full recipe of Dates Halwa.

5.Chana Dal Halwa





Finally, we bring you a delectable chana dal halwa recipe. Soaked chana dal is sauteed in ghee and cooked along with saffron, sugar, cardamom powder, clove powder and nuts. Click here for the full recipe of Chana Dal Halwa.













Make these delicious halwas at home and impress your family with your culinary skills! Do let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.