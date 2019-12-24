Winter Special: Make Gajar (Carrot) Barfi At Home For Your Winter Indulgence (Recipe Video)

Gajar barfi is a classic Indian dessert.

Come winters and our appetite starts hankering for desserts. There are many signature winter desserts that we wait for all year round, especially gajar ka halwa. If you love to tuck into this winter delicacy, you'll surely love this barfi, which is the only dessert that comes as close to gajar ka halwa as it can. You can make a large batch of this barfi and wallow in whenever you feel like it. Just like gajar ka halwa, this barfi is made with milk and carrots, and is also super easy to make. It would also be a great option to serve this to family and friends during the festival of Christmas and New Year's Eve.





You can call it carrot barfi, gajar barfi or carrot fudge. It is a classic Indian dessert that is a popular choice for winter-special diet. It is replete with richness from milk, heavy cream and clarified butter (ghee). The addition of cardamom powder adds to the flavour mesh of the dish. Decorate the barfi with some cashews, which makes it look pretty and enhances its taste. The best way to have it - warm it a little before eating it. Its warmth and rich taste will liven up any gloomy winter day.





The recipe video was shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. The recipe gives you step-by-step instructions to make this decadent carrot dessert in an easy way.

Watch The Recipe Video Of Gajar Barfi Here:

