Halwa holds a rich tradition within our Indian cuisine! This decadent sweet is often the go-to choice for dessert at the end of every lavish spread. As a matter of fact, every grand wedding buffet always has a selection of halwas for dessert. The rich and creamy texture of the halwa is what excites our taste buds. Sooji ka halwa, atte ka halwa,moong dal halwa - just thinking about these delicious dishes have us drooling! Our love for this dessert has no bounds, and we Indians have managed to turn almost everything and anything into a halwa. Don't believe us? We have found 5 exciting halwa recipes that are made from vegetables! Yes, you heard it right. Vegetables like potato, beetroot, lauki and more are used to make flavourful halwas.





Here Are 5 Easy Halwa Recipes For You:

1. Gajar Halwa - Our Recommendation

A classic dessert within Indian cuisine, gajar ka halwa is one dish we are all familiar with! This delicious halwa is prepared by cooking grated carrot in milk, sugar and nuts till the halwa reaches a rich and creamy texture.

Click here for the full recipe of Gajar Halwa

2. Lauki Halwa

If you are someone who doesn't enjoy eating lauki (bottle gourd), then this halwa will definitely change your mind. Grated lauki is roasted in ghee, dry fruits and sugar to give this toothsome halwa that will melt in your mouth. The texture and flavour of this halwa will surprise your taste buds.





Click here for the full recipe of Lauki Halwa.

3. Beetroot Halwa

Another halwa made from a vegetable, this beetroot halwa looks decadent and tastes delicious. Grated beetroot is cooked in milk, khoya and sugar to give it a creamy and luscious texture.





Click here for the full recipe for Beetroot Halwa.

4. Matar Halwa

Halwa prepared from matar (green peas) may sound a bit unappealing, but the result is rich and creamy. The peas are steamed and mashed into a thick paste and then cooked in sugar and ghee. Khoya is also added to this flavourful halwa to make it creamier.





Click here for the full recipe of Matar Halwa.

5. Aloo Halwa

Thinking of aloo halwa, you must be wondering how can potatoes be turned into this popular dessert?! Well, all you have to do is boil potatoes, mash them and fry them with dry fruits, sugar and milk to get a smooth and creamy texture.





Click here for the full recipe of Aloo Halwa.





Try out these exciting halwa recipes and tell us which one you liked the most in the comments section below!