This 4-Ingredient Banana <i>Halwa</i> Is One Mushy Dessert You Should Make For Kids - Find Easy Recipe Inside

A big shout-out to all the parents who try to feed their kids with fruits but fail in vain every single time - we hear you! Most kids are fussy eaters and stubborn at the same time; they'll eat only what pleases them. There are many healthy foods that you desperately want them to eat for their high nutritive value and it must be heart-breaking to see the kids just snubbing them - fruits, for instance. So, instead of coercing the kids into eating fruits they would eat with hate, serve them something they would eat with love - with healthy fruits hidden inside! To give you a head-start, here's a recipe of banana halwa that the kids are surely going to love.





Of all the fruits, banana is the sweetest and the mushiest one. Hence, it makes for a great ingredient in many sweet desserts recipes. If your kids like the Indian dessert of halwa, next time, make it with bananas instead of flour. It will make for an exciting new addition to their sweets menu. Banana is full of nutrients and is a great energy-booster, just what you want your kids to consume. Its mild sweet taste will work its way into making a mouth-watering desert, which you can rev up by adding healthy nuts of your choice.





Here's the full recipe of banana hawla.





This banana halwa is super easy to make and can be rustled up in under 30 minutes. You just need four simple ingredient to make this heavenly delight - bananas, ghee (clarified butter), sugar and elaichi (cardamom powder). If you want, you can replace sugar with healthier alternatives like honey, jaggery (gur) or maple syrup.





Start by peeling the bananas and cutting them into thin round slices. Make sure to use ripe bananas that are sweeter and softer. Saute the banana slices in ghee, add water and sugar, and cook till the water turns thicker and banana is fully mashed into it. Add cardamom powder, garnish with dry fruits, nuts and seeds, and serve it hot!





There's no way you your kids will refuse this fruity delight. Try this easy halwa recipe and serve this yummy banana halwa with lots of love. Don't complain if they'll swipe it clean, leaving nothing for you!







