Besides its diversity, Indian cuisine is celebrated for its seasonal delights as well. Every season brings an array of fresh produce, taking us on a delightful culinary adventure and expanding the food map of India. It is currently monsoon season, and we are making the most of the rainy days that bring relief from the scorching summer heat. Additionally, it's time to indulge in a range of fresh and crunchy greens, including drumsticks. Also known as moringa, drumsticks are considered a superfood and have versatile usage in the world of gastronomy. If you explore recipes, you will find that both moringa leaves and sticks (commonly referred to as drumsticks) are widely used in various regions, especially in Eastern and Southern parts of India. Here, we bring you one such popular recipe from the kitchens of Bengal that is a staple in a traditional Bengali thali during the monsoons. It's called sorshe danta, which means drumsticks cooked in mustard sauce. Sounds quite exotic, right? But trust us, the dish is super simple, uncomplicated, and can be prepared in no time.

Also Read: Cooking With Drumstick Leaves: 3 Easy South Indian Recipes

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Drumstick Is Considered a Monsoon Superfood?

We believe the most fascinating aspect of an Indian thali is the balance of health and taste. Every dish in the cuisine comes with a blend of flavours and nutrients, complementing the season and the accompanying food. For instance, this drumstick curry has a strong, pungent flavour that pairs well with a portion of plain steamed rice, which is served alongside. Besides, it's also incredibly healthy. Drumstick is considered a storehouse of antioxidants, vitamins B and C, iron, zinc, and various other essential nutrients. It acts as a potent probiotic agent, protecting our gut health, and its antibiotic properties help purify the blood, guarding us against viral attacks during this season.

How To Make Bengali-Style Drumstick Curry | Bengali Sorse Danta Recipe:

If you have ever tried Bengali cuisine, you are probably familiar with the quintessential sarso (mustard) and the fish curry made with it. You may have already tried bhapa ilish (steamed Hilsa) and sorshe ilish (Hilsa in mustard sauce)! This dish is just the vegetarian version of it.

To make this curry, all you need to do is clean and cut the drumsticks into small pieces and cook them in mustard oil along with some kalonji until they become tender. Then add the mustard paste, adjust the salt, and cook it well. Ideally, the dish should have a semi-gravy texture, but you can always customize it according to your preference.

In Bengali households, they often add a spoonful of mustard oil at the end of cooking for that extra heat and aroma. However, you can always skip it if desired. Now that the dish is ready, serve it hot with a side of rice. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Bonus Recipe:

Nowadays, you can find ready-made mustard paste at any nearby grocery store, and it tastes good too. But trust us, nothing can beat the aroma of fresh, homemade mustard paste. To make it, soak black and yellow mustard in equal portions and then grind them with poppy seeds, salt, green chilli, and some mustard oil. Add water as needed. Then strain the paste and use it in your recipe. That's it!

Prepare this healthy and delicious drumstick curry today and indulge with your family!