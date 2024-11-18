Corn on the cob is one of the most loved snacks among kids and adults. A simple rub of salt and lime on corn makes for a delightful small meal but what if you spice it up a little to please your taste buds? These corn ribs are a fun and delicious snack that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. This corn snack recipe on the Instagram page 'picklesandwine' seems worth a try. The corn ribs are a great alternative to traditional snacks like chips and are packed with nutrients, making them a healthier choice.





Why Corn is Good for You

Corn is a versatile grain that is rich in essential nutrients. It is a good source of fibre, which aids in digestion and helps you feel fuller for longer. Corn is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B, magnesium, and phosphorus. Additionally, it contains antioxidants that can help protect your cells from damage. Corn snacks are popular and loved on every occasion.

How To Make Corn Ribs I Corn Ribs Recipe:

Roast the Corn: Preheat your oven to 200 degrees C (400 degrees F). Place the corn on the cob directly on the oven rack and roast for 20-25 minutes, or until the kernels are tender and slightly charred. Cut the Corn: Once the corn is cool enough to handle, cut it off the cob. Prepare the Sauce: In a small pan, melt butter and add garlic powder, coriander, salt, red chilli powder, and mixed herbs. Stir well. Toss the Corn: Toss the roasted corn with the prepared sauce, ensuring each kernel is evenly coated. Serve: Serve the corn ribs immediately, or store them in an airtight container for later.







Other Corn-Based Snacks





In addition to corn ribs, there are many other delicious and healthy snacks that you can make with corn.

Here are 3 Easy Corn Snacks Ideas:

Popcorn: A classic snack that is low in calories and high in fibre. You can flavour it with various seasonings, such as salt, pepper, chilli powder, or nutritional yeast. Corn Chips: A healthier alternative to traditional potato chips, corn chips are crispy, and crunchy, and can be enjoyed with your favourite dips. Corn Fritters: These crispy fritters are made with a batter of cornmeal, flour, and spices. They can be served with a variety of dips, such as chutney or ketchup.

So, the next time you're looking for a healthy and satisfying snack, consider making some corn ribs or another corn-based treat.







