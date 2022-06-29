The mid-week is here, and now we finally have a reason to smile a little. But despite that, some of us may be having a hectic routine, and the only thing that can make this week better is food! While there are tons of recipes that one can make in no time, there is something about a delicious chicken dish that makes us drool. For many of us, a crispy, deep-fried, and spicy chicken is enough to turn around our day. And for this reason, here we bring you a quick and easy recipe for Shanghai chicken! This recipe does not make use of any sauces or any other fancy ingredients. All you need is oil to fry the chicken and some basic spices, and you are done. This Shanghai chicken recipe makes for a perfect starter at any party. You can even make this any time you feel hungry. The best part is that it will be ready in just 10 minutes! Yes, you read that right. Once you make this recipe, you can also pair it with hot steaming rice to make a whole meal. This recipe is by Chef Ranveer Brar. Find the full recipe below.





Shanghai chicken is a delightful recipe you have got to try.

For the ingredients, you will require:

250 gms Chicken breast

2 Eggs

1 tsp Ginger Garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

1 tbsp Oil

1/2 inch Cinnamon stick

2-star anise

3-6 Dry Kashmiri red chilli

1-2 Red-green chilli - chopped

1 small Carrot - cut into roundels

1 tsp White sesame seeds

1/2 tsp Brown sugar

Fried chicken strip

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

1/2 tsp Sugar

For Coating

2 cups Cornstarch

1 cup Refined flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp White Pepper powder

Oil for frying

Here is the method of preparing it:

In a bowl, add egg, ginger garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, and whisk well. In another bowl, add cornstarch, refined flour, salt, and white pepper powder mix well. Now take the chicken and beat it to make it thin. Coat this with the flour mixture first and then with the egg mixture. Heat oil in a Kadai; once the oil is medium hot deep fry the chicken slices on medium heat until golden in colour. Remove it on absorbent paper. Cut it into strips and keep it aside. Heat oil in a wok, add cinnamon stick, star anise, dry Kashmiri red chilli, red-green chilli, and saute well. Add carrots, white sesame seeds, brown sugar, and fried chicken strips and toss well. Add degi red chilli powder, and sugar and mix everything well. Once done, garnish it with spring onions and serve.

Watch the complete making of this Shanghai chicken here:

Try out this yummy chicken recipe yourself, and let us know how you liked its taste!