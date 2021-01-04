Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kozhi Porichathu: KFC-Style Kerala's Fried Chicken

Aanchal Mathur | Updated: January 04, 2021 15:39 IST
Keep a bowl of fried chicken on the table and chicken lovers will hoard it like nothing else! So much is the love for it that there have been numerous recipes and types of fried chicken that one can find at restaurants. We all must've tried cooking the classic KFC-style fried chicken wings at home, haven't we? Marinated chicken chunks fried in dollops of oil to a perfect crunch, fried chicken is always a winner on the table. Not only is it quick and easy but we also love the fiery spices tingling our taste buds.
You might have had countless varieties of fried chicken, but have you ever tried the south Indian version coated with zesty regional spices and deep-fried in coconut oil? We are literally slurping thinking about it!
Here we have a stellar recipe of south Indian-style fried chicken that will make you keep your KFC-style fried chicken on hold and gorge on this finger-licking goodness!
(Also Read: 5 Best Fried Chicken Recipes)
Kozhi Porichathu is little gem from Kerala, which consists of deep-fried chicken that's first been marinated in a string of spices including coriander powder, chilli powder, turmeric, salt and ginger garlic-paste. It is deep-fried in coconut toil that further enhances the flavour and is topped with a zesty tadka and served with parotta. Here's how you can make it at home:
Ingredients:
Chicken (legs or boneless)- 500 gms
For marination:
Chilli powder- 3 tsp
Kashmiri chilli powder- 2 tsp
Black pepper powder- 1 1/2 tsp
Garam masala powder- 1/2 tsp
Ginger-garlic paste- 2 1/2 tbsp
Chicken masala powder- 1tbsp (optional)
Fennel seeds (roasted)- 1 tsp
Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp
Lemon juice- 1 tbsp
Salt- to taste
Coconut oil- for frying
For tadka-
Curry leaves- 5-6
Green chillies- 2
Cumin seeds- 3-4
Mustard seeds- 3-4
Method:
1. Mix chilli powder, Kashiri chilli powder, black pepper, garam masala, turmeric, garam masala, ginger-garlic, chicken masala, lemon juice and salt to make the marinade.
2. Wash and clean chicken pieces, make slits and rub the marinade masala all over so the masala seep deep inside. Let it marinate for about two hours in the refrigerator.
3. Now heat coconut oil in a wok and deep-fry the chicken pieces in it until crisp and golden brown. Don't put too many pieces together.
4. Drain excess oil on a paper towel, repeat the process with each piece.
5. Now take 1 tsp of oil on another pan, saute curry leaves, green chillies, cumin and mustard seeds together and pour the mix over the fried chicken.
Try this mouth-watering Kerala fried chicken at home and share your experience with is in the comments section below.
Comments
About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.