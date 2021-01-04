SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kozhi Porichathu: KFC-Style Kerala's Fried Chicken

While you might have had countless varieties of fried chicken, with different flavours depending on the region, have you tried this south Indian version coated with zesty regional spices?

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: January 04, 2021 15:39 IST

Kozhi Porichathu is little gem from Kerala that will tantalise your taste buds.

Highlights
  • Fried chicken is one of the most popular chicken dishes in India
  • One can make fried chicken in myriad ways
  • Here is a Kerala-style fried chicken recipe you can try at home

Keep a bowl of fried chicken on the table and chicken lovers will hoard it like nothing else! So much is the love for it that there have been numerous recipes and types of fried chicken that one can find at restaurants. We all must've tried cooking the classic KFC-style fried chicken wings at home, haven't we? Marinated chicken chunks fried in dollops of oil to a perfect crunch, fried chicken is always a winner on the table. Not only is it quick and easy but we also love the fiery spices tingling our taste buds.

You might have had countless varieties of fried chicken, but have you ever tried the south Indian version coated with zesty regional spices and deep-fried in coconut oil? We are literally slurping thinking about it!

Here we have a stellar recipe of south Indian-style fried chicken that will make you keep your KFC-style fried chicken on hold and gorge on this finger-licking goodness!

(Also Read: 5 Best Fried Chicken Recipes)

2mh91gh8

Kozhi Porichathu is little gem from Kerala, which consists of deep-fried chicken that's first been marinated in a string of spices including coriander powder, chilli powder, turmeric, salt and ginger garlic-paste. It is deep-fried in coconut toil that further enhances the flavour and is topped with a zesty tadka and served with parotta. Here's how you can make it at home:

How To Make Kozhi Porichathu: A KFC-Style Fried Chicken From Kerala:

Ingredients:

Chicken (legs or boneless)- 500 gms

For marination:

Chilli powder- 3 tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder- 2 tsp

Black pepper powder- 1 1/2 tsp

Garam masala powder- 1/2 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste- 2 1/2 tbsp

Chicken masala powder- 1tbsp (optional)

Fennel seeds (roasted)- 1 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp

Lemon juice- 1 tbsp

Salt- to taste

Coconut oil- for frying

For tadka-

Curry leaves- 5-6

Green chillies- 2

Cumin seeds- 3-4

Mustard seeds- 3-4

Method:

1. Mix chilli powder, Kashiri chilli powder, black pepper, garam masala, turmeric, garam masala, ginger-garlic, chicken masala, lemon juice and salt to make the marinade.

2. Wash and clean chicken pieces, make slits and rub the marinade masala all over so the masala seep deep inside. Let it marinate for about two hours in the refrigerator.

3. Now heat coconut oil in a wok and deep-fry the chicken pieces in it until crisp and golden brown. Don't put too many pieces together.

4. Drain excess oil on a paper towel, repeat the process with each piece.

5. Now take 1 tsp of oil on another pan, saute curry leaves, green chillies, cumin and mustard seeds together and pour the mix over the fried chicken.

Try this mouth-watering Kerala fried chicken at home and share your experience with is in the comments section below.

