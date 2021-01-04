Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kozhi Porichathu: KFC-Style Kerala's Fried Chicken

Kozhi Porichathu is little gem from Kerala that will tantalise your taste buds.

Highlights Fried chicken is one of the most popular chicken dishes in India

One can make fried chicken in myriad ways

Here is a Kerala-style fried chicken recipe you can try at home

Keep a bowl of fried chicken on the table and chicken lovers will hoard it like nothing else! So much is the love for it that there have been numerous recipes and types of fried chicken that one can find at restaurants. We all must've tried cooking the classic KFC-style fried chicken wings at home, haven't we? Marinated chicken chunks fried in dollops of oil to a perfect crunch, fried chicken is always a winner on the table. Not only is it quick and easy but we also love the fiery spices tingling our taste buds.





You might have had countless varieties of fried chicken, but have you ever tried the south Indian version coated with zesty regional spices and deep-fried in coconut oil? We are literally slurping thinking about it!





Here we have a stellar recipe of south Indian-style fried chicken that will make you keep your KFC-style fried chicken on hold and gorge on this finger-licking goodness!





(Also Read: 5 Best Fried Chicken Recipes)





This Kerala-style fried chicken will make you keep your KFC-style fried chicken on hold.

Kozhi Porichathu is little gem from Kerala, which consists of deep-fried chicken that's first been marinated in a string of spices including coriander powder, chilli powder, turmeric, salt and ginger garlic-paste. It is deep-fried in coconut toil that further enhances the flavour and is topped with a zesty tadka and served with parotta. Here's how you can make it at home:





How To Make Kozhi Porichathu: A KFC-Style Fried Chicken From Kerala:

Ingredients:





Chicken (legs or boneless)- 500 gms





For marination:





Chilli powder- 3 tsp





Kashmiri chilli powder- 2 tsp





Black pepper powder- 1 1/2 tsp





Garam masala powder- 1/2 tsp





Ginger-garlic paste- 2 1/2 tbsp





Chicken masala powder- 1tbsp (optional)





Fennel seeds (roasted)- 1 tsp





Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp





Lemon juice- 1 tbsp





Salt- to taste





Coconut oil- for frying





For tadka-





Curry leaves- 5-6





Green chillies- 2





Cumin seeds- 3-4





Mustard seeds- 3-4





Method:





1. Mix chilli powder, Kashiri chilli powder, black pepper, garam masala, turmeric, garam masala, ginger-garlic, chicken masala, lemon juice and salt to make the marinade.





2. Wash and clean chicken pieces, make slits and rub the marinade masala all over so the masala seep deep inside. Let it marinate for about two hours in the refrigerator.





3. Now heat coconut oil in a wok and deep-fry the chicken pieces in it until crisp and golden brown. Don't put too many pieces together.





4. Drain excess oil on a paper towel, repeat the process with each piece.





Promoted

5. Now take 1 tsp of oil on another pan, saute curry leaves, green chillies, cumin and mustard seeds together and pour the mix over the fried chicken.





Try this mouth-watering Kerala fried chicken at home and share your experience with is in the comments section below.







