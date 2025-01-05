Winter brings with it an array of fresh produce, and among the seasonal stars is the humble radish, or mooli. This crisp, peppery root vegetable is a powerhouse of nutrition, and one of the best ways to incorporate it into your meals is by making Desi-Style Mooli ki Chutney. This spicy, tangy chutney is not just a condiment; it's a burst of flavours that can transform any meal into a culinary delight. The recipe for this winter-special chutney was shared on the Instagram page 'somewhatchef'.
What makes this chutney special is its rustic preparation method. Traditionally, it's made on a silbatta (stone grinder), which enhances the flavours and imparts an earthy taste. If you don't have a silbatta, a quick pulse in a grinder can also do the trick. This chutney pairs perfectly with parathas, dal-chawal, or even a bowl of khichdi, adding a zing that makes every bite exciting.
How to Make Desi-Style Mooli Chutney I Radish Recipe:
- Start by grating the radish (mooli) and squeezing out its excess water. Keep the grated radish aside.
- On a hot tawa, dry roast coriander seeds, black pepper, and cumin seeds for a minute until fragrant. Remove and set aside.
- Heat mustard oil on the same tawa and roast garlic cloves and green chillies until slightly charred. Set aside.
- Cut tomatoes in half and roast them on the tawa, covering them to soften. Once cooked, peel off the tomato skin.
- If you're using a silbatta, start by pounding the roasted spices along with garlic and green chilies until coarse.
- Add fresh mint leaves and coriander leaves, pounding them into the spice mix until the herbs release their oils and aroma.
- Incorporate the roasted tomatoes, mashing them well into the mixture.
- Finally, mix in the grated radish, salt to taste, and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds (anardana). Pound and mix everything until well combined.
- If you're using a grinder, pulse the roasted ingredients, herbs, tomatoes, and radish for 5-10 seconds, ensuring it remains slightly coarse for texture.
Benefits of Mooli Chutney
Apart from being irresistibly delicious, mooli chutney is brimming with health benefits:
- Rich in Vitamin C: Radish is an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts immunity, fights free radicals, and has anti-inflammatory properties.
- Heart Health: Coriander contains antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote heart health and reduce inflammation.
- Digestive Aid: Mint is known for its cleansing and digestive properties, making this chutney a great addition to heavy meals.
- Diabetes-Friendly: Radish has a low glycemic index, making this chutney a safe choice for individuals managing diabetes.
- Skin and Detox Benefits: The combination of coriander, mint, and radish aids in detoxification, keeping skin healthy and glowing during the winter months.
Whether you're looking to add a zing to your parathas or a burst of flavour to your rice dishes, mooli chutney is the perfect companion.
