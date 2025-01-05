Winter brings with it an array of fresh produce, and among the seasonal stars is the humble radish, or mooli. This crisp, peppery root vegetable is a powerhouse of nutrition, and one of the best ways to incorporate it into your meals is by making Desi-Style Mooli ki Chutney. This spicy, tangy chutney is not just a condiment; it's a burst of flavours that can transform any meal into a culinary delight. The recipe for this winter-special chutney was shared on the Instagram page 'somewhatchef'.





What makes this chutney special is its rustic preparation method. Traditionally, it's made on a silbatta (stone grinder), which enhances the flavours and imparts an earthy taste. If you don't have a silbatta, a quick pulse in a grinder can also do the trick. This chutney pairs perfectly with parathas, dal-chawal, or even a bowl of khichdi, adding a zing that makes every bite exciting.

How to Make Desi-Style Mooli Chutney I Radish Recipe:

Start by grating the radish (mooli) and squeezing out its excess water. Keep the grated radish aside. On a hot tawa, dry roast coriander seeds, black pepper, and cumin seeds for a minute until fragrant. Remove and set aside. Heat mustard oil on the same tawa and roast garlic cloves and green chillies until slightly charred. Set aside. Cut tomatoes in half and roast them on the tawa, covering them to soften. Once cooked, peel off the tomato skin. If you're using a silbatta, start by pounding the roasted spices along with garlic and green chilies until coarse. Add fresh mint leaves and coriander leaves, pounding them into the spice mix until the herbs release their oils and aroma. Incorporate the roasted tomatoes, mashing them well into the mixture. Finally, mix in the grated radish, salt to taste, and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds (anardana). Pound and mix everything until well combined. If you're using a grinder, pulse the roasted ingredients, herbs, tomatoes, and radish for 5-10 seconds, ensuring it remains slightly coarse for texture.

Benefits of Mooli Chutney

Apart from being irresistibly delicious, mooli chutney is brimming with health benefits:

Rich in Vitamin C: Radish is an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts immunity, fights free radicals, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Heart Health: Coriander contains antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote heart health and reduce inflammation. Digestive Aid: Mint is known for its cleansing and digestive properties, making this chutney a great addition to heavy meals. Diabetes-Friendly: Radish has a low glycemic index, making this chutney a safe choice for individuals managing diabetes. Skin and Detox Benefits: The combination of coriander, mint, and radish aids in detoxification, keeping skin healthy and glowing during the winter months.

Whether you're looking to add a zing to your parathas or a burst of flavour to your rice dishes, mooli chutney is the perfect companion.





