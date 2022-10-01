A hot bowl of mac and cheese has the power to set your day right. The dish is delicious and all things creamy. Best part? The recipe is quite simple. So, how can you jazz up your mac and cheese? Of course, you need a recipe. And, we have it right here. Chef Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe for super delectable masala mac and cheese give a desi twist to the classic mac and cheese. In the caption, he wrote, "Thoda Mac-N-Cheese Pasta hojaye? This yummy recipe is one you can't skip."





Also Read: 5 Easy Macaroni Recipes You Can Try For Different Tastes And Palates





Ingredients

1)Oil – 1 1/2 tablespoons





2) Butter – 1 ½ tablespoons





3) Garlic (chopped) – 1 ½ tablespoons





4) Ginger (chopped) – 1 1/2 tablespoons





5) Green chillies (chopped) – ½ tablespoons





6) Onion (chopped) – ½ cup





7) Turmeric – ½ cup





8) Chilli powder – 1 tablespoon





9) Coriander powder – 2 tablespoons





10) All purpose flour – 1 tablespoon





11) Tomato (chopped) – ½ cup





12) Corn niblets – ¼ cup





13) Salt to taste





14) Milk – ½ cup





15) Macaroni – 2 cups





16) Water – 2 cups





17) Green peppers (chopped) – 2 tablespoons





18) Fenugreek leaves – A pinch





19) Coriander (chopped) – a handful





20) Water – A dash





21) Cheese grated – 1/2 cup

Here's how you can make masala mac and cheese

1)Step 1: Heat some oil and butter in a pan. Once you see the butter melting, put finely chopped garlic, ginger and green chillies and stir it all properly. Add chopped onions and cook it on low flame for a few more moments before you put the spices.





2) Step 2: You need to add turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder and a spoonful of all-purpose flour. Stir the mixture well for some time until you feel that the aroma of raw all-purpose flour has gone.





3) Step 3: Put chopped tomatoes, corn and salt and mix well. Once you feel that the mixture is cooking properly, add milk and blend it nicely. After some time, add macaroni and you can also put some water.





4) Step 4: You must keep cooking it until the pasta becomes soft and almost ready to be enjoyed. As the last step, you've got to add chopped capsicum, fenugreek leaves and chopped coriander leaves.





5) Step 5: Here comes the most exciting part in the end. Put grated mozzarella cheese into it and mix properly. Your mac and cheese pasta is ready!

Now, your mac and cheese doesn't have to be simple anymore.