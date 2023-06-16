From comforting idli-sambhar to mouth-watering rava kesari, South Indian cuisine has honestly occupied a special place in all our hearts. The amalgamation of curry leaves with aromatic mustard seeds is truly out of this world. But when you think of a light and wholesome meal, uttapam is the South Indian dish that perhaps pops into our mind. After all, they are quick and easy. While we love the crunch of veggies on top of it, have you ever tried preparing uttapam alongside seafood? Chef Nehal Karkera has shared an easy-peasy recipe of “mini prawn masala uttapam” and we can't wait for you to try it at home. The chef claims that any non-veg food with dosa batter is a killer combination. In the clip, he prepared the prawn masala separately. Then he kept the masala on top of the store-bought dosa batter, while the mini uttapams were still on the stove.

In the caption, Nehal elaborated on the cooking steps, along with the ingredients required in the preparation of this dish. While sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, “Dosa and non-veg food is a killer combo. Mini Prawn Masala Uttapam.” Take a look:

Also Read: This Quick And Easy Mushroom Uttapam Is The Perfect South-Indian Breakfast To Try

In case you are a vegetarian, then don't worry, as we have pulled together a few veg options for you. And you know what the best part is? Well, you don't have to go to the restaurant and can prepare amazing uttapam in the comfort of your home. So let's dive in:

1. Masala Uttapam

Well, temporary combos will come and go but the OG is here to stay. There is no denying that anything can replace the masala uttapam. It is the favourite breakfast for many and honestly, its flavour reaches a whole new level when dipped in sambar. Click here for the recipe.

2. Beetroot Uttapam Recipe

Beetroot is very well known for enhancing the appearance of any food with its gorgeous colour. When it is added to the uttapam batter it gives a new dimension to the dish. And honestly, it is one of the best ways to make the food more appealing to the kids. Recipe here.

Also Read: Ever Tried Instant Bread Uttapam? We Bet You Can?t Resist This Breakfast Treat

You can add so much flavour and texture to your meals with vegetables uttapam.

3. Rava Uttapam

We all must have tried rava dosa at least once. Just like it, rava uttapam makes the ideal breakfast dish. Take a look at the recipe here.

4. Mushroom Uttapam

One of the healthiest and lightest dishes, mushroom uttapam might end up being your favourite. The Best part is that after eating this dish you won't feel that you have overeaten your meal. Here is the recipe.

5. Moong Dal Uttapam

For all fitness enthusiasts, moong dal uttapam is nothing less than a treasure of protein. Especially when its batter is prepared with lentils and rice. What are you waiting for? Click here for the recipe.

Which uttapam will you be making first? Tell us in the comments.