Summer is upon us, and we are already experiencing rising temperatures and sweltering heat outside. This means it is time to brace ourselves and make changes in our lifestyle to sail through the season hassle-free. After all, no one would want to spend months sulking and taking multiple tours to the doctor's chamber. Fret not, we aren't asking you for massive changes. Instead, some tweaks in your everyday diet may help you go a long way. Take this glow tonic for instance. Nutritionist Disha Sethi took to her Instagram handle to share a summer-special drink recipe that promises instant relief from the heat outside, along with a significant difference in overall health. Sounds perfect, right?





What Goes Into Making Nutritionist-Approved Glow Drink?

Also referred to as a fruit mocktail, this drink by Nutritionist Disha Sethi includes gond katira, pomegranate, mint leaves, lemon, black salt, roasted cumin (jeera), fennel (saunf) powder, chaat masala, ice cubes, and of course, water. You can adjust the spice concoction as per your taste. You can also use ice shavings instead of ice cubes.

What Makes This Gond Katira Fruit Mocktail Summer Special?

Gond katira (edible gum) is a natural coolant, popularly consumed in India. It helps maintain body heat during the summer months, preventing dehydration and gut-related issues. The hydrating properties of these ingredients also help maintain skin elasticity and moisturize naturally. Click here to learn more about the benefits of gond katira.





This drink also includes pomegranate and lemon juice - both of which are enriched with antioxidants and vitamin C helping you to fight against free radical damage in the body and reduce oxidative stress.

How To Make Summer-Special Gond Katira Glow Drink?

As per Nutritionist Disha Sethi, this drink has 150 Kcal and is perfect for your gut health, skin and body's water balance.

To begin with, prepare a mixture of black salt, roasted cumin powder, fennel powder and chaat masala.

Take a glass and add pomegranate pearls, gond katira along with some mint leaves and lemon juice.

Crush everything with a pestle and add the spice mix and ice cubes.

Fill the glass with water and mix everything well.

Garnish with pomegranate pearls and lemon wedge and take a sip.

Watch the detailed recipe below:

Now that you have this amazing recipe handy, try it at home and enjoy a cool and healthy summer season. For more such summer-special recipes, click here.