Summer is upon us and the scorching heat outside is getting unbearable day by day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of heatwaves between April and June in different parts of the country. This means it is time to revisit your diet regime and modify it to help prevent various health hazards. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta states that it is time to include more fluids and cooling foods in your diet to prevent dehydration and related problems. To help you with that, we have a list of essential food products that you should have in the pantry and add to your diet. Take a look.





Also Read: Quench Your Thirst With Mogra Sharbat: A Delicious Summer Cooler Recipe

Photo Credit: iStock



5 Essential Foods That Are Must-Haves In Your Pantry This Summer:

1. Sattu:

An indigenous food ingredient, sattu is known to be packed with protein, which may work as an instant energy booster. Moreover, it is touted to have cooling properties that make it a perfect food for summer. While you will find various sattu recipes everywhere, we feel making a sherbet with it is the best way to drink sattu. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chaas:

You can never go wrong with a glass of chaas, or buttermilk. It is light, and cooling and has probiotics that help benefit your gut health in various ways. Chaas helps you stay hydrated during the summers and aids digestion and metabolism. Click here for different types of chaas recipes from different parts of India.

3. Summer fruits and vegetables:

By now, we all know how important it is to include seasonal foods in your diet. Summer brings along a range of fruits and vegetables that have high water content and cool your stomach in no time. Click here for the lists of summer fruits and vegetables to add to your diet.

4. Cooling spices:

Did you know that certain spices in your kitchen can help cool you down during the summer season? Spices like fennel, coriander, and more contain certain properties that help cool your body and gut and also add refreshing flavours to your summer recipes. Click here for some of the essential spices that are a must in your summer pantry.





Also Read: Why Is Fennel Water Good For Your Health? Discover 5 Amazing Benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Mishri:

We all have a jar of sugar at home. But now, we suggest keeping some mishri handy in the drinks you make during the summer season. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Mishri, also known as rock sugar, is a substance produced from sugarcane. It is unrefined and considered the purest form of sugar. It is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids and may help keep your body cool naturally." Click here to learn more about the health benefits of mishri.





Have a happy and healthy summer 2024, everyone!