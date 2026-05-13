Poha is one of India's most loved breakfast dishes, known for its light texture, comforting taste and quick preparation. From simple onion poha to vegetable-loaded versions, it is a staple that fits perfectly into busy mornings. Its versatility allows it to be adapted in countless ways, making it a favourite across households. But have you ever tried giving it a fresh green twist? This green chutney poha brings in vibrant flavours, a hint of spice and a refreshing change from the usual. It is light, flavourful and perfect when you are craving something different yet familiar. This easy and delicious recipe was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer.

What Makes Green Chutney Poha A Must-Try?

Green chutney poha stands out for its fresh, vibrant flavours that come from herbs like coriander and curry leaves. The addition of garlic and green chillies gives it a subtle heat, making it more exciting than regular poha. Its bright colour and tangy notes make it visually appealing and refreshing.





Also Read: Which City Is Known For Its Iconic Poha-Jalebi Breakfast?

Is Green Chutney Poha Healthy?

Yes, green chutney poha can be a healthy dish when prepared with minimal oil. It is rich in fibre and light on the stomach, making it easy to digest. The herbs used in the chutney provide essential vitamins and antioxidants. Peanuts and lentils add a good amount of protein and healthy fats. Overall, it is a balanced meal that offers both taste and nutrition.

Can You Have Green Chutney Poha On A Weight Loss Diet?

Green chutney poha can be a good addition to a weight loss diet if eaten in moderation. It is relatively low in calories and keeps you full for a longer time. Using less oil and adding more vegetables can make it even healthier. The fibre content helps support digestion and prevents overeating. When balanced with other meals, it can fit well into a calorie-controlled diet.

How To Make Green Chutney Poha | Poha Recipe

Start by adding coriander leaves, curry leaves, garlic, green chillies, ice cubes, and a little water to a blender. Blend until it forms a smooth chutney water, then strain and set aside. Wash the poha thoroughly and keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan and add urad dal, peanuts, chana dal, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, chutney water, salt, and coriander leaves. Add the poha and mix well. Top with namkeen and a squeeze of lemon juice, then serve and enjoy.

Check out the full video below:

What To Serve With Green Chutney Poha?

Green chutney poha pairs well with a hot cup of tea or filter coffee, making it perfect for breakfast or an evening snack. You can serve it with plain yoghurt on the side to balance the flavours and add a cooling element. A sprinkle of sev or extra peanuts enhances the crunch and taste. Lemon wedges can be served alongside for an added tangy kick.





Also Read: Easy Poha Omelette Recipe For A Healthy Morning Meal





This refreshing take on poha brings together taste, colour, and comfort in every bite.