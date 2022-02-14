Whether you have any family event, a get-together, a birthday party or even a kitty party- all these occasions are accompanied by soulful foods! Food is the central focus of any event, and it has the power to make or break the deal. However, whenever we are hosting a party, deciding the starter menu can be challenging. We obviously want something that is easy to carry around the party, doesn't take much time to cook, and can also be quickly served. But what to cook is the main question. So, if this confusion has been on your mind for a while now, fret not! As usual, we have your back. This time around, we bring you a delicious recipe of hariyali chicken tikka that all your guests will love!





This hariyali chicken tikka gives a twist to your regular chicken tikka. It is made in a fiery green paste, and then it can either be grilled or baked in an oven. This starter will surely be the star of any party, and your guests won't be able to get enough of its finger-licking goodness! Plus, once you pair it with spicy green chutney and onion rings, be ready for a heavenly taste! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish.

Hariyali Chicken Tikka: Here's How To Make Hariyali Chicken Tikka

In a grinder, take coriander leaves, mint leaves, chillies, ginger-garlic, and little water to make a fine paste. Transfer this paste to a bowl, add the curd and all other dry spices and mix everything well. Now add the chicken chunks and mix well, coating every piece with the marinade. Let this sit for a minimum of 30 minutes. Add some oil/butter to a pan and roast these chicken chunks on a low flame until they are slightly charred on the edges. You can also bake it or cook it in a tandoor. Take off the heat, garnish with onions strands and enjoy!





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you like the taste of it!