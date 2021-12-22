Imagine - guests suddenly surprise you at home and you have nothing to feed them! Sounds like a bad dream, doesn't it? We have found a way that will let you easily avoid this unimaginable situation! With a few simple ingredients, easily available at home, you can whip a delicious, restaurant-style pulao in minutes. By combining two of our favourite dishes, matar paneer and pulao, we get a lavish dish called matar paneer pulao that shall sing to a foodie's heart. This pulao can be served as a delicious main course or as a scrumptious side dish, the choice is completely up to you!





Thanks to YouTube-based food blogger Cook With Parul, we were able to find the recipe video of this restaurant-style matar paneer pulao. The beauty of this recipe is that it is super easy to make, in under 30 minutes you will get this flavourful pulao. So, what are you waiting for? Time to put on your apron and make this recipe!

The pulao has the goodness of matar paneer.

Matar Paneer Pulao Recipe: How To Make Matar Paneer Pulao

Start by slow frying paneer cubes, cashew nuts and raisins, respectively. Keep this aside. In a kadhai, saute whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, black peppercorns and more in ghee. Next, add onions and fry them till they are light brown. Add chopped ginger, green chillies and soaked rice, saute it in ghee. Add the carrots, green peas, red chilli powder and garam masala. Mix well, pour the water and season it with salt and lemon juice. Let it cook for a while. Add the paneer, cashew and raisins. Once the rice is cooked the pulao is ready.





Watch the video for the full recipe of Matar Paneer Pulao:











Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious pulao recipe and amaze your friends and family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!