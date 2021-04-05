There is something about the Himachali cuisine that never fails to impress. Beside the use of hot spices, Himachali cuisine is also celebrated for its novelty. You would find a range of curries and snacks here that you may not find anywhere else in India. Another admirable quality lies in its simplicity. Most Himachali curries are made with handful of common spices and local ingredients that can be found easily. This Himachali Murgh Masala is a fine example of that. Chicken pieces, marinated with fresh, home-made garam masala and yogurt, is cooked in heavy-bottom pan. The star attraction of this delicacy is the chilli tadka that is used to top off the dish in the end.

(Also Read: Tomato Chutney: A Sweet And Sour Ending To A Bengali Meal)

For this recipe, you would need chicken, whole red chillies, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, cloves, brown cardamom, black peppercorn, green cardamom, cinnamon sticks, turmeric powder, salt, bay leaves and hung curd. Let's take a look at the recipe.

(Also Read: How To Make Hyderabadi Mutton Dalcha For A Perfect Dinner Party)

1. First of all, prepare the garam masala. Add bay leaves, brown cardamom, green cardamoms, cloves, cumin, black peppercorn, cinnamon and grind it together until you get a dry masala.

2. In another bowl, take chicken, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste, salt, cream, hung curd, ground garam masala. Mix well. Marinate for an hour.

3. Heat oil and cook chicken on low flame.

4. Prepare tadka by sautéing red chillies and coriander leaves.

5. Transfer the chicken on to a plate. Sprinkle some garam masala and lemon juice on top. Finish it off with the fresh tadka of green chillies and coriander leaves you just prepared.

It is a semi-dry dish that goes best with naan or any Indian bread, it can also be paired with hot rice.

You can find the complete recipe with all ingredients on our YouTube channel.

Try making this Himachali murgh at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.