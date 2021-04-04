Every time you begin to have a discussion about Hyderabadi food, someone or the other is bound to mention the legendary Hyderabadi biryani. This meaty marvel has captured the fancy of many foodies since time immemorial and continues to impress. Hyderabad, as we all know, was ruled by the Nizams for a long period of time. The rulers were known for their lavish royal courts and rich culinary legacy. From Haleem, korma, biryani to nihari- you find a range of meaty dishes in Hyderabad along with a few vegetarian delicacies like bagara baingan, salan etc. But the fact remains that Hyderabad is truly a meat-lover's paradise; and if you want to try something other than the usual suspects, we suggest you go for the scintillating Mutton Dalcha. With gravy so rich and thick, this mutton curry has all our heart.

(Also Read: A Saucy Secret: Story of Kolkata's Chilli Sauce And Recipe Of Drums Of Heaven

Mutton can be prepared in many ways

Much like Haleem, two components meat and chana dal make this curry truly one of a kind. Other key ingredients that make this regal dish even more tempting are cloves, chillies, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, onion, lime, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and oil. Those are all the ingredients you would require to rustle up this winner. Once you have all the ingredients in place, start preparing.

(Also Read: Hyderabad's More than Biryani - Try Blazing Andhra Cuisine)

Mutton dalcha is a very popular mutton curry

How To Make Hyderabadi Mutton Dalcha:

Wash the dal well and pressure cook it. Mash and keep aside. Wash and clean the lamb, cook it with spices, onions, chillies and oil. Cook till oil separates. By this time, a nice aroma fills the kitchen. Add water, pressure cook the mutton and cook till mutton is tender. Next, you are supposed to go back to the dal you have mashed and add it gently on top of the cooked mutton along with the fried sliced onions, cinnamon and cardamom powder, lime juice and salt. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve it hot, with piping hot rice or any roti or bread of your choice. This is a very simple recipe and is fit for any type of feast.

Here is the detailed recipe of Mutton Dalcha; try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Don't forget to share pictures.