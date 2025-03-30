In a world where store-bought spreads are often laden with preservatives, artificial flavours, and excessive salt, homemade cheese spread stands out as a healthier alternative. When you prepare it at home, you have complete control over the ingredients, ensuring purity and freshness. Moreover, it is cost-effective, allowing you to create a rich, creamy spread without the hefty price tag of gourmet versions. Additionally, making it yourself lets you experiment with different flavours, catering to your personal preferences and dietary needs. We found this amazing recipe on the Instagram handle of chef Rukhsaar Sayeed. Let's see how to make it.





How To Make Cheese Spread I Homemade Cheese Spread Recipe

1. Curdle the Milk:

Heat the full-fat milk in a pan on medium flame until it's slightly warm. Add vinegar or lemon juice and stir gently until the milk curdles, forming chenna. Strain the chenna through a muslin cloth or sieve, removing excess water.

2. Prepare the Mixture:

In a blender, add the strained chenna, 2-3 tbsp milk, butter, and salt. In a small bowl, mix Eno with a little water until it fizzes. Once the fizz settles, add it to the blender mixture.





3. Blend to Smoothness:

Blend everything until you get a smooth, creamy paste.





4. Cook the Mixture:

Transfer the mixture to a pan and cook on low flame, stirring continuously. Cook until the mixture turns glossy and stretchy.





5. Set and Serve:

Transfer the cheese spread into an airtight container. Refrigerate for some time to set. Sprinkle with chilli flakes and herbs before serving.





Can be stored in the refrigerator for 5-7 days.

Creative Ways to Use Cheese Spread

Homemade cheese spread is versatile and can elevate a variety of dishes. Here are some delicious ways to incorporate it into your meals:

Breakfast Delight: Spread it over toast, bagels, or crackers for a quick and nutritious breakfast.

Sandwich & Wraps: Use it as a creamy filling for sandwiches, wraps, and rolls.

Pasta & Sauces: Stir it into pasta for an instant, rich cheese sauce.

Dip for Snacks: Serve it as a dip with vegetable sticks, nachos, or breadsticks.

Stuffed Parathas & Rolls: Spread it inside a paratha or a roll for a cheesy twist.

Homemade Pizza Topping: Use it as a base layer on homemade pizza before adding other toppings.

Baked Dishes: Incorporate it into baked potatoes or casseroles for added creaminess.

With its rich texture and customisable flavours, homemade cheese spread is a delicious and healthier alternative to store-bought versions. Whether you enjoy it plain or with added herbs and spices, this spread is bound to become a staple in your kitchen!