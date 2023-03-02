We all have tried making pizzas at home with the goal to replicate the taste and texture of the ones served at restaurants. But it isn't always a cakewalk to prepare this cheesy delight. From the cheese, and sauces to the toppings and base, everything is available in the market. But, these readymade ingredients fail to bring the taste we need in a homemade pizza. Hence, we often try making it at home from the scratch. But, preparing the dough is often the trickiest part. Hence, we usually give up on making t, and end up ordering the pizza instead.





If you too have been trying your hand at making homemade pizza then celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shares some much-needed tips to prepare the pizza base. He, in an Instagram Reel, demonstrates the whole process to get a fluffy dough, which results in a good base and a great pizza.





Watch the video below:

How To Make Homemade Pizza Base Like A Pro:

According to Chef Jamie Oliver, you first take 700 ml of warm water in a plate and add a pinch of salt to it. Then add 1 kg of flour and 7 grams of yeast.





After this, add some more flour and mix it thoroughly to bring a dough-like consistency. Knead the dough properly making sure that it gets fluffy. If your hands get too sticky, then use some dry flour.





The chef says that your dough should be translucent when you stretch it. To check this, take a small piece of the dough and hold it against a light source or window.





Next, cover the dough with a cloth and let it rest and ferment. Once, the dough is ready, sprinkle and spread some dry flour on the kitchen slab and evenly flatten the dough using your hands.





Now, spread some pizza sauce, add cheese and bake your pizza to perfection before enjoying it hot.





The chef suggests making extra doughs so that you can store the leftover ones in the fridge and make some more pizzas the next day.