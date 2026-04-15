The sandwich is a go-to breakfast option that can be prepared in just a few minutes. Thanks to its versatility, it can be customised using ingredients such as chicken, paneer (cottage cheese), or fresh vegetables. Sandwiches are light and nourishing, which also makes them a great choice for a quick snack. While they are generally considered suitable for a weight-conscious diet, their health value largely depends on the ingredients used. Here, we are sharing a truly refreshing, healthy, and best of all, no-cook Hung Curd and Cucumber Sandwich recipe.





What makes this sandwich special is its simplicity and cooling nature, requiring very little effort to prepare. It uses easily available ingredients that are nutritious and low in calories. The combination of hung curd and cucumber creates a creamy yet light filling that does not feel heavy. It is ideal for those looking for a quick and healthy meal without any cooking. Most importantly, it fits well into a balanced diet focused on weight management.





Also Read: 15 Best Sandwich Recipes | Easy Sandwich Recipes

Why This Sandwich Supports Weight Loss

This sandwich is rich in protein from hung curd, which helps keep you full for longer and reduces unnecessary snacking. Cucumber adds hydration and fibre while being extremely low in calories. The use of minimal spices and optional butter helps keep the fat content under control. Overall, it is a balanced, low-calorie option that supports healthy weight loss without compromising on taste.

Ingredients

1 cucumber, grated

1 cup hung curd

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Oregano

Multigrain Bread

Butter (optional)

How To Make Hung Curd Cucumber Sandwich

Step 1:

Grate the cucumber and gently squeeze out excess water to prevent the filling from becoming soggy.

Step 2:

In a bowl, add the hung curd and mix until smooth and creamy.

Step 3:

Add the grated cucumber, salt, black pepper, and oregano, then mix well to combine all the flavours.

Step 4:

Take two slices of bread and lightly spread butter if desired; skip this step for a healthier version.

Step 5:

Spread the prepared mixture evenly on one slice, cover with the second slice, and press gently.

Step 6:

Cut into halves or triangles and serve immediately.





This sandwich is perfect for summer as it is cooling and gentle on the stomach. The high water content of cucumber combined with the refreshing taste of curd helps keep the body hydrated and energised during hot weather.