This Is Shahid Kapoor’s Simple Mantra For Immunity And Detox During Self-Quarantine

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic that has also afflicted hundreds of Indians, PM Narendra Modi announced national lock down on Tuesday. The whole country is advised to stay at home and practice social distancing for the next 21 days. Several Bollywood actors have been keeping indoors much before the announcement and are also urging their fans to do that same. Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and Instagram soon after the announcement and expressed his views on the current scenario. Not only did the Kabir Singh actor emphasise on how it was not a time to panic, but to fight together as responsible individuals, he also answered a few questions about his upcoming movies, co-stars and fitness.





On Twitter, when a fan asked him to choose between ice-cream and chocolates, he replied “at this point in time. Warm water. Every 20 minutes.”

















Drinking warm water may do wonders for your health too. It may help ward off risk of cold and cough. That's right, in addition to keeping you hydrated, drinking warm water may help clear nasal congestion. It is incredible for detoxing too. A glass of warm water may also help boost digestion, ease constipation and have a calming effect on your body. Good digestion is key for healthy weight-management.





(Also Read: Why You Should Start Your Day With a Glass of Warm Water)





Shahid has also been eating light and home-cooked meals during these times. When a fan asked him “Dinner kya kiya” (what did you have for dinner) he replied with “rice and gobhi.”





In his previous AMA session Shahid revealed turning vegetarian has been one of the most ground-breaking decisions of his life. Shahid turned vegetarian after reading a book.







