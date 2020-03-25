This Is Shahid Kapoor’s Simple Mantra For Immunity And Detox During Self-Quarantine

SEARCH
On Twitter, when a fan asked him to choose between ice-cream and chocolates, the Kabir Singh actor had this to say

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: March 25, 2020 12:32 IST

  • Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Kabir Singh'
  • Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in his next 'Jersey'
  • The Kabir Singh actor is a fitness icon for many

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic that has also afflicted hundreds of Indians, PM Narendra Modi announced national lock down on Tuesday. The whole country is advised to stay at home and practice social distancing for the next 21 days. Several Bollywood actors have been keeping indoors much before the announcement and are also urging their fans to do that same. Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and Instagram soon after the announcement and expressed his views on the current scenario. Not only did the Kabir Singh actor emphasise on how it was not a time to panic, but to fight together as responsible individuals, he also answered a few questions about his upcoming movies, co-stars and fitness.

On Twitter, when a fan asked him to choose between ice-cream and chocolates, he replied “at this point in time. Warm water. Every 20 minutes.”





Drinking warm water may do wonders for your health too. It may help ward off risk of cold and cough. That's right, in addition to keeping you hydrated, drinking warm water may help clear nasal congestion. It is incredible for detoxing too. A glass of warm water may also help boost digestion, ease constipation and have a calming effect on your body. Good digestion is key for healthy weight-management.

Shahid has also been eating light and home-cooked meals during these times. When a fan asked him “Dinner kya kiya” (what did you have for dinner) he replied with “rice and gobhi.”

In his previous AMA session Shahid revealed turning vegetarian has been one of the most ground-breaking decisions of his life. Shahid turned vegetarian after reading a book.

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

