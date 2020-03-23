Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Desi Quarantine Meal And The Diet That Changed His Life

Actor Shahid Kapoor gave his biggest blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh' last year. Despite flak from critics, ‘Kabir Singh' went on to become the highest grosser of 2019. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his next film ‘Jersey' but in view of the recent Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the film has been stalled for a while. Most film crews have taken similar steps and would only resume shooting once the situation improves. Shahid has been spending some quality time with family ever since, the actor did an AMA session with his fans on Instagram recently and some of the answers gave us a peek into his dietary choices and meals he is currently enjoying at home.





When one of the fans asked him ‘Khana Kya Khaya Aaj' (What did you eat today), Shahid wrote ‘Rajma Chawal'. Incidentally, Rajma Chawal also happens to be one of Shahid's most-loved dishes of all time. He has revealed in multiple interviews that he absolutely loves the Punjabi combination of rajma (curried kidney beans) and chawal (rice). The high-protein treat has fans across the country, so we are not really surprised.





To the question “What three habits have improved your life?” Shahid had a cheeky response, “Being vegetarian. Seeking spirituality. Always listen to my wife”, he wrote. Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian by choice. He turned vegetarian after reading a book (Life's Fair) that his father gave him to read. He has also been recognized by PETA on many occasions for his dedication towards vegetarian diet.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



