It's Raining Fries! 5 Places In Delhi To Try The Cheesiest Fries

Highlights Cheese loaded fries are a treat to the taste buds

The combination of cheese and fries together is undoubtedly soulful

When it comes to fries, Delhi has a lot to offer

Big Yellow Door, or BYD as it is fondly known as, is one cafe that has maintained its quality and quantity since time immemorial. It is a heaven for cheese lovers; brownie points if you happen to be a fries lover too. The combination of cheese and fries together is undoubtedly soulful. BYD offers a culinary experience by serving cheese loaded fries, which are crisped to perfection.2521, 2nd Floor, Kingsway Camp, Hudson Lane, Delhi University-GTB Nagar, New DelhiINR 600: 10:30AM to 11PM burgers to shakes to tacos; this place has it all. However, the stellar preparation here turns out to be the cheesy fries. What makes this place different from the others is the quirky shape of fries and the amount of cheese with which they load the fries! Served in a cone-like pocket, the cheesy curly fries and crinkle cut fries are more than just visual treat.G1, Ground Floor, near Stanmax, Aggarwal Millennium Tower 1, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi11:15AM to 10PMINR 300'Tis raining fries here! Known for its fries and exotic varieties of toppings, J Cafe is a total hit amongst students as it is quite light on the pocket . With cheese oozing out of every portion you take; this delight will end up making you crave for more. The fries here are loaded with generous portions of melted cheese and are bursting with flavours.G-74, Aggarwal Millennium Tower-2, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi11AM - 11PMINR 400(Also Read: Pizza Fries, Burrito Fries And Noodle Fries, The J Cafe In Delhi Serves Them All Potet offers a wide variety of fries, along with a dozen of dips and toppings. However, the highlight of the menu still remains to be the classic cheese loaded fries. After having your share of fries here, you're most likely to experience a cheese-high!Hashtag Dwarka, City Centre Mall, Sector 12, Dwarka11AM to 10:30PMINR 300This place has taken the French fries game to the next level. Why you ask? Apart from doing the cheesy fries, they use a secret spice mix to season their fries. The fiery combination of fries, spices and cheese, all together in one, makes this delight an absolute must-try! Served in a glass jar, the fries smothered with cheesy sauce and a melange of spices look extremely appetising.Shop 1, Plot 23, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh West, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi12:30PM to 12MidnightINR 500