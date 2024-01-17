Whether it's for a party or just a guilty pleasure, there is no comparison of paneer to other dishes. It is basically the go-to dish for most of us (including myself) and a very versatile ingredient. A couple of days back, a fitness-conscious friend of mine invited me to dinner at her place. I knew she was following the keto diet, so I was excited about the food options at the meal. She made butter chicken, Broccoli Paneer Bhurji, and Zucchini Sabzi, but the only dish that caught my eye and heart was her keto chilli garlic paneer. The dish was so tasty and flavorful with crunchy vegetables that it was hard to believe that it was prepared for weight loss. Thankfully, she revealed her magic recipe to me. If you are intrigued by it, read on to learn how to make keto chilli garlic paneer at home.





Also Read: What Is Keto 2.0? How Is It Better Than Keto Diet For Weight Loss? Expert Reveals All

Keto Chilli Paneer is tasty and easy to make.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Can You Eat on the Keto Diet?

I am still new to the concept of the keto diet but loving it so far. If you are looking to lose weight, then following a ketogenic diet can be one of the ways for you to do so. As per Healthline, the Keto diet basically involves limiting your carb consumption to approximately 20 to 50 grams every day. You can load up on fats like fish, meat, nuts, eggs, and even healthy oils. However, make sure to keep a check on your protein intake as well.

What Makes Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer So Special?

Not just for its incredible flavour, but keto chilli garlic paneer is amazing because it could cater to your ketogenic lifestyle. As per WebMD, a keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that can provide several health benefits, especially weight loss. This keto chilli garlic paneer recipe is low on carbohydrates and boasts a flavorful combination of garlic, ginger, paneer, spices, sauces, and most importantly, veggies. Moreover, it's extremely versatile. You can add as many vegetables as you want. The best part about this keto chilli garlic paneer is that it can be prepared in under 30 minutes, so you can quickly whip up this recipe in the morning for your tiffin box or dinner after your office hours.

Keto Chilli Paneer can be made in under 30 minutes.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer: Recipe To Make Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer at Home: Easy Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer Recipe for Home

Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer is an easy-to-make recipe at home. This can be prepared in under 30 minutes and tastes amazing. What's more? It's very versatile so you can add or reduce as many ingredients (which are okay for keto diet preferences) as you want. To make a keto chilli garlic paneer recipe at home, you need chopped veggies, sauces, spices, and cubed paneer. Cook the veggies and add fried paneer to it, garnish with spring onion, and it's done!





Want a step-by-step guide to this Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer recipe? Click here to know more.





Also Read: Keto Diet : This Samosa Is All That You Need For A Low-Carb Delicious Snack

Bonus Tip:

You can increase or decrease the level of spice according to your preference. Add chopped green chillies and red chilli powder to the mixture and give it a good mix. Serve it with low-carb roti and you are good to go!