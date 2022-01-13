There's no denying that any chicken dish is enough to make a foodie drool! It is one of the most filling foods on the planet. You can deep fry them, bake them, grill them or even turn them into snacks, curries and gravies- a chicken recipe can be twisted in any way you like. Whichever recipe you choose, you can rest be assured that the meal will always make you happy. Talking about the various chicken recipes, the one recipe that has undoubtedly risen to popularity is barbecue chicken wings! You can find them in almost any restaurant or cafe. They have a smoky and delicious taste which satisfies us to the core. So, if you too love to indulge in its taste, here we bring you a recipe to make barbecue chicken wings at home!





(Also Read: Bhuna Chicken Wings Recipe: Make These Tantalising Chicken Wings With A Desi Twist)





In this recipe, we will first prepare the crunchy chicken and then make the barbecue sauce. This recipe is perfect for a midnight snack or when you have guests coming over. You can easily adjust the spice level in this recipe and make it as per your liking. Once it is cooked, pair it with a light flavoured dip for maximum indulgence. Read the recipe below:

Barbecue Chicken Wings Recipe: Here's How To Make Barbecue Chicken Wings

In a small bowl, mix olive oil with lemon juice. Place the chicken joints in a roasting tin with onion and salt, and black pepper. Brush the chicken pieces with the oil and lemon juice dressing. Cover the top of the roasting tin with cling film and let it cool in the fridge. Then, when you are ready to cook the chicken, preheat the oven and roast the chicken till cooked.





Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the sauce. In a jug, whisk tomato puree, ground ginger powder, mustard powder, cloves and red wine. When the chicken is done, remove the roasting tin from the oven and pour the sauce all over it. Return the chicken to the oven and cook for about another 25 minutes. Serve the chicken with some of the sauce spooned over.





For the full recipe of barbecue chicken wings, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!