Prawns are one of those dishes that many seafood lovers swear by. They are easy to cook and can be grilled, fried, or even baked! Found in abundance, this coastal food is present year-round and can be cooked any way you like. While many of us have had the famous fried prawns or prawns curry, today, we bring you a recipe that is a mix of lip-smacking Punjabi flavours with this coastal ingredient. The soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, prawn tikka masala will become your number one go-to seafood in no time!





The prawns are first marinated with spices and herbs that fill up your kitchen with a tempting aroma in this dish. These spices and herbs are what makes the dish tastier, and you'll be licking your fingers after eating it. So, let us not wait for any further and see how this yummy prawn tikka masala is made.

Here Is The Recipe Of Prawn Tikka Masala | Prawn Tikka Masala Recipe

First, mix lemon juice, salt, chilli powder, and ginger-garlic paste in a bowl and then add prawns and marinate for 15-20 minutes. Next, heat some butter in a pan. Add the marinated prawns and cook for about 4-5 minutes until well cooked. Then take this out on a plate.





In the same pan, take two tablespoons of oil and add cumin seeds. Add chopped onions and saute for about 4-5 minutes until onions turn dark brown. Then throw in ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt.





Make a puree of the tomatoes using a blender and add to the pan. Mix well and cook on low flame for 3-4 minutes, until the mixture thickens. Add cream, curd and garam masala. Mix well. Add cooked prawns, tandoori masala powder and salt to taste.





Once done, pour this yummy prawn tikka masala on your plate with a serving of rice and let us know how you liked it!





For the full recipe of prawn tikka masala, click here.



