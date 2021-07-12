It's the fragrance of crispy fried fish, be it a fish Malay curry or a delicious Goan crab curry, calls you to indulge in some seafood. Cooked in curries, stews or just masalas - as seafood lovers, all these dishes and many others have come on top of our list. But one thing which stands out among these foods is definitely the crispy and soft prawns. You can cook it in either curry or fry them in garlic butter; prawns can be enjoyed with anything! So, if you also want to indulge in some yummy and new recipe for cooking prawns, today, we bring you a speciality from down south- yera sukha.





Prawns are known to be low in calories and high in nutrition. This seafood can also improve your heart health, build muscles and may increase immunity. With these benefits and the goodness of prawns, it's undoubtedly the time to indulge in a tasty prawn recipe cooked in special spices of Kerala that gives this dish a unique taste!

You can make this dish easily when you are craving some seafood, serve it with rice, paratha, or chutney, and it will be a hit among your family.

Here Is The Recipe Of Yera Sukha | Yera Sukha Recipe

First, you would need to marinate the prawn with salt and turmeric and fry them in hot oil. Then, pour some oil and add a stone flower, star anise, and dry red chilli in a separate pan. Then add chopped onion, capsicum curry leaves, ginger and garlic paste. Stir till golden brown.





Now throw in the turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, chopped tomato and salt; mix till tomato is well done. Add the fried prawn into the above-prepared mixture. Arrange on the serving plate, garnish with fried curry leaves and sliced dry red chilli.





For the full recipe of year sukha, click here.





Make this dish at your home and let us know how you liked them.