Watch: Craving For Some Dhaba-Style Prawns? Make Them At Home With A Simple Recipe

Prawn is low in calorie and aids weight loss

Highlights . Prawns grow in fresh water and are larger in size and sweeter in taste

Prawns are also touted to be good for health

One of the most popular recipes of this seafood is tandoori prawn







If you are fond of seafood, then you surely know well about the popularity of prawns among people. Termed as the insect of sea, it is a delight for those who don't like any interruption of bones in the whole dining experience. Crunchy from outside and tender from inside, prawns can be used for cooking several kinds of food items, across cuisines - from salads to curries. Prawns grow in fresh water and are larger in size and sweeter in taste, unlike shrimps, which grow in sea water and are salty in taste (people often get confused between prawns and shrimps!)





Other than its varied culinary usages, prawns are touted to be good for health. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is packed with essential minerals, vitamins and other nutrients. Prawn, as per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, is low in calorie, making it good food option in a weight loss diet. "It also boosts brain health, owing to is omega-3 fatty acids and zinc content", she added.





One of the most popular recipes of this seafood is tandoori prawn. If you notice closely, tandoori prawn is frequently ordered by several visitors in any restaurant. But due to this lockdown situation, visiting restaurants can't be an option. Keeping that in mind, here we bring you the recipe for dhaba-style prawns, which can be easily made and enjoyed at home.

Watch The Recipe Video For Dhaba Prawn:

Also Read: An Ultimate Guide To Cook And Eat Prawns The Right Way











Prep time: 15 minutes





Cook time: 20 minutes





Serves: 2 servings





Ingredients:





Prawn pieces- 3-4





Yellow chilli- 1 teaspoon





Hung curd- 1 cup





Melted butter- 1 tablespoon





Salt- to taste





Method:





Marinate the pieces of prawns with yellow chili, hung curd and salt.





Insert a skewer into the prawns.





Wrap the tail of each prawn with foil so it doesn't get burnt.





Apply a sufficient amount of butter on the prawns.





Place the prawns in the tandoor and let them cook for 10-15 minutes.





Take the prawns out and place on the charcoal grill.





Serve hot.







