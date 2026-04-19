Chaat is a much-loved street food that is hard to resist. Made with yoghurt, papdi, chutneys and spices, it instantly wakes up your taste buds. The popularity of chaat has led to many delicious variations. With a few smart ingredient swaps, it can also be turned into a healthier snack option. Here, we share a quick and easy recipe for crispy and spicy Dahi Boondi Chaat that takes only a few minutes to prepare. Loaded with cooling yoghurt, this refreshing chaat is especially comforting during the hot summer season.

What Makes This Chaat Special

Dahi Boondi Chaat is a perfect blend of flavours and textures that comes together with ease. The crunch of boondi and papdi pairs beautifully with smooth, chilled curd, while the chutneys add just the right touch of tangy and sweet notes. What adds to its appeal is how quick and flexible the recipe is, you can easily adjust the spice levels and toppings as per your preference. It is an ideal snack when you want something light, refreshing and filling at the same time.





Also Read: How to Make the Perfect Fruit Chaat: A Guide to Get it Right!

How To Make Dahi Boondi Chaat:

Ingredients for Dahi Boondi Chaat

1 cup boondi

1 1/2 cup curd, whisked

5 papdi

1/4 cup boiled chickpeas

1 boiled potato

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1/2 tomato, finely chopped

Salt to taste

Chaat masala

Red chilli powder, to taste

Cumin powder

Green chutney

Tamarind chutney

Sev for garnish

Fresh coriander for garnish

(Optional: Pomegranate seeds for garnish)

Method

Step 1: Prepare the Yoghurt Base

Add the whisked curd to a bowl and mix in half of the boondi. Season with salt and cumin powder, then stir lightly so the boondi absorbs the flavours. This forms a smooth and creamy base.

Step 2: Layer the Crunch

Spread the curd-boondi mixture evenly on a serving plate. Lightly crush the papdi and scatter it on top. Add boiled chickpeas and small pieces of potato. Sprinkle red chilli powder to add mild heat.

Step 3: Add Another Creamy Layer

Drizzle another layer of curd over the mixture to enhance the richness. Top it with the remaining boondi and finish with a light sprinkle of roasted cumin powder.





Also Read: Papdi Chaat: A Food Snob's Take on the Popular Indian Street Food

Step 4: Balance the Flavours

Pour green chutney followed by tamarind chutney to create a mix of spicy, tangy and sweet flavours. Sprinkle chaat masala evenly. Garnish with chopped coriander and a generous handful of sev.

Step 5: Finish and Serve

For added freshness and colour, top with pomegranate seeds if desired. You can also adjust the chutney or add extra crushed papdi to suit your taste.











This quick and flavour-packed Dahi Boondi Chaat is perfect for curbing snack cravings with minimal effort. It makes an ideal treat for any time of the day, especially when you need something cool and comforting during hot summer days.