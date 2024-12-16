With winter fully here, it's the perfect time to enjoy hearty, flavorful dishes made from the season's freshest ingredients. While matar (green peas) are available all year round, there's just something about the fresh winter batch that hits differently. Their natural sweetness and vibrant flavour can turn any meal into a comforting treat. If you're a fan of fresh matar, we've got something you'll love: No-Bread Fresh Matar Toast. It's a creative spin on the classic toast, where a soft, savoury matar batter takes the place of bread. Curious? You should be! Let's dive into how to make this no-bread matar toast!





What Makes No-Bread Matar Toast A Must-Try?

No-bread matar toast is the ultimate hassle-free breakfast that's packed with flavour. The star ingredient-fresh green matar-not only adds a pop of colour but also a natural sweetness, making this snack wholesome and delicious. Since there's no bread, you get a toast that's light yet filling, and totally one-of-a-kind. Plus, the recipe is super flexible-feel free to throw in your favourite veggies, spices, or extra cheese for a custom twist. Whether it's breakfast or a cosy winter snack, this toast will win you over!

What Makes No-Bread Matar Toast Nutritious?

Since this recipe skips the bread and goes all-in with green peas, it's packed with goodness. Here's why matar is your new winter superfood:





1. Rich In Protein: Green peas are an awesome plant-based protein source that'll keep you feeling full and energized.





2. Packed With Fiber: The fibre in peas supports digestion and keeps those hunger pangs at bay.





3. Low In Calories: Matar is light on calories but loaded with essential vitamins A, C, and K, which are key for your overall health.





4. Boosts Immunity: Peas are bursting with antioxidants and vitamins that help strengthen your immune system, just what you need for winter!

No-Bread Matar Toast | Breadless Green Peas Toast Recipe

Making this matar toast is super simple! This recipe comes from Instagram's myflavourfuljourney, and here's how you can make it at home:

1. Prepare Matar Batter

Take two cups of fresh matar, coriander, and green chillies, and add them to a blender. Don't blend into a smooth paste - leave some texture! Add one cup of rava, oregano, and a bit of water, then mix well. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

2. Prepare Sandwich Filling

Mix chopped bell peppers, onions, chilli flakes, oregano, salt, and mozzarella cheese in a bowl. Stir everything together until it's well combined.

3. Make Sandwich

Add a teaspoon of baking soda to the matar batter and mix it in. Heat up a sandwich griller, and pour the batter evenly into it. Top with the prepared filling and cover it with more batter. Cook on low heat for 8-10 minutes, and you're done!

