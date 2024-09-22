Onions are one of the most widely used ingredients in cuisines across the world. They add a unique texture, aroma, and flavour to dishes - a mix of sweet, savoury, pungent, and umami flavours. Now, we all know that how you cook onions can greatly impact a recipe. However, did you know that how you chop the onions can also change the flavours of your dish? Yes, here's a dose of cooking science on onions, shared by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria on her Instagram handle.





In a post showing different kinds of chopped onions - big chunks, rings, slices, minced - the chef shares that the way you manipulate your onions can change the flavours of your dish. You can try this for yourself in the same recipe and experience the difference. If you want a strong taste of the onions in the dish, cut them as finely as possible. In the post, the chef shares, "Minced onion tastes stronger than chopped onion, which tastes stronger than sliced."

Science Of Cutting Onions

How does that happen? Here's the science. The chef explains, "At the root of onion flavour are enzymes called onion alliinase and LF synthase, which are released the moment the vegetable's cells are damaged, jump-starting a pivotal chemical reaction. The enzymes act on a sulfur-containing molecule called isoalliin. The more you break down onion cells by chopping, the more isoalliin is produced.

Cutting Onion With The Grain vs. Against The Grain

Even the angle or direction in which you cut the onion affects its pungency. "Slicing pole to pole or from north to south (with the grain) ruptures fewer cells than slicing parallel to the equator (against the grain), thus producing fewer thiosulfinates."







The same applies to whether you want crunchy or softer onions. Cutting the onion with the grain exposes fewer fibres. When you cut it this way, the onion doesn't release too much water, and when you cook it, it stays crunchy and has more texture. This style is great for pickled onions and stir-fries. On the other hand, if you want to caramelise the onions, such as for gravies and soups, cut them across the grain, and you'll get softer onions.

Interestingly, a similar logic applies to garlic. For a subtle, mellow garlic flavour, leave the cloves whole. Slicing garlic results in a moderate flavour. Mincing garlic significantly increases the surface area, leading to a more pronounced garlic flavour.





