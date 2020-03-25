This Quick And Easy Veggie Cheese Toast Is Just The Indulgent Treat Your Kids Would Want

The veggie cheese toast can be easily made at home.

If your kids are not picky about food, you're in luck! Most of the kids throw a fit if they don't get the food of their liking. Even if your child is not a fussy eater, we are sure they would want to eat the decadents all other children like. Pizza, macaroni, noodles - there's so much you can make to impress the little ones. If you are still looking for more options to bring variety in their diet, this veggie cheese toast is something you must give a try.





If kids want to eat cheese, you want them to eat vegetables. This dish combines both and creates the perfect balance between 'taste' and 'nutrition'. Cheese toast is a simple but tasty comfort food. The twist of veggies will bring some healthfulness to it and your kids won't even mind it. You can easily make this cheese toast with your choice of bread and toppings of vegetables and spices. Also, you can make this delicious cheese toast in less than 20 minutes.





Manjula Jain, a popular food vlogger, shared this kid-friendly recipe on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. She used tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper and dry basil for the veggie seasoning. But, you can use any veggies of your choice. Make veggies cheese toast for breakfast, lunch or evening snack. It is also a great option to serve as appetisers to your guests.

Watch Recipe Video Of Quick And Easy Veggie Cheese Toast Here



