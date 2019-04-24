Video: How To Make Instant Garlic Cheese Toast At Home

SEARCH
NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: April 24, 2019 16:41 IST

There is nothing like too much of cheese

Garlic and cheese are two ingredients that can change the fate of any dish. If you ask us, there is nothing like too much of cheese. Oodles of cheese spread on top of something as banal as a toast can prove to be an amazing idea to spruce up your boring evenings. Delectable and filling, the eclectic snack is a hit among all age groups. You have seen these toasties in your favourite cafes and restaurants, but did you know they are oh-so-easy to make at home too?

Mumbai based YouTuber Alpa Modi in one of her videos posted on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' tells us exactly how you can make this quick appetiser at home, with only a handful of ingredients. The crowd-pulling dish has everything in its favour, but what we think that truly makes it popular are its yummy ingredients. They are handful, easily available in all stores and so delicious. Cooking these cheese toasts is quite a hassle-free affair too. You can spread all the ingredients on your breads, toast them on your tawa and they are ready. All in under 5 minutes!

This recipe needs bread. It is your choice whether you want white bread or brown bread. Next you would need any pizza cheese, salted butter, cilantro, crushed garlic, chilli flakes and chopped green chillies. This recipe is so easy and quick that you can also prepare it with your children. Serve these toasties with your evening chai and enjoy.
 

