SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Here's How You Can Make Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Interesting For Your Kids

Here's How You Can Make Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Interesting For Your Kids

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: April 30, 2019 19:19 IST

Reddit
Here's How You Can Make Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Interesting For Your Kids

Lauki (ghiya or bottle gourd) is replete with nutrition

Highlights
  • Most kids have a habit of discarding veggies from their meals
  • Lauki is quite infamous for its distinct taste and flavour
  • With just a handful of masalas and condiments, lauki can taste delicious

If you have picky eaters at home, you must have faced problems while preparing meals for them. Most kids have a habit of discarding veggies from their meals, which are loaded with health-benefiting properties. Out of all the green vegetables, there is one veggie, which is quite infamous for its distinct taste and flavour - lauki. Lauki (ghiya or bottle gourd) is replete with nutrition. Many health experts stress on the importance of drinking lauki juice; this is because lauki has the potential to keep you hydrated from within. With just a handful of masalas and condiments, you can do wonders with this green vegetable. If you wish to make your kids eat this wonder veggie without them knowing, all you need to do is transform it in spectacular dishes.


Here Is A List Of Three Lauki Dishes That Are A Perfect Combination Of Taste And Health:


Stuffed Lauki


Blanched bottle gourd when marinated in lime and stuffed with cottage cheese gives rise to this appetising dish called stuffed lauki. If you have had a certain disliking for lauki and were hesitant all this while to eat this healthy green vegetable, then try eating it in the form of this dish. You can prepare this delight for lunch or dinner and pair with some chapatis to get wholesome nutrition.

(Also Read: 11 Best Bottle Gourd Recipes | Easy Lauki Recipes)

stuffed lauki

You can prepare this delight for lunch or dinner


Doodhi Ka Halwa 


This one's for all the sweet lovers out there. If you happen to have a sweet tooth and wish to indulge in something sweet yet healthy, bring this dessert to your rescue. Made using doodhi (or lauki) along with soy milk, this halwa preparation is a common festive preparation. You may adjust the amount of jaggery that goes in making of this halwa as per your palate. Oh, and your kids are going to love this dessert.


Lauki Raita


If you are bored of having the same regular boondi raita and wish to experiment with your palate, try making lauki raita instead. This raita is a perfect accompaniment to pair with lunch or dinner menu spread. You may add spices of your choice to take the flavour game a level up.

So, the next time if your kids say no to lauki, try one of these recipes and we are sure that they will never say no lauki. Happy Cooking!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  LaukiGhiyaBottle Gourd
Andrea's Bar And Brasserie (ABB) - A Global Cuisine Restaurant Opens Its Doors In Khan Market
Andrea's Bar And Brasserie (ABB) - A Global Cuisine Restaurant Opens Its Doors In Khan Market
High Protein Diet: 5 Summer Recipes You Must Try To Load Up On Protein
High Protein Diet: 5 Summer Recipes You Must Try To Load Up On Protein

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 