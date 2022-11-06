Ever wondered what makes the classic pani puri so lovable? Maybe, the fact that it can be sweet, spicy, tangy and savoury – basically, an all-in-one kind of dish. And, we don't like anyone playing around with the key elements of the dish. Right? However, many people savour it differently, altering the ingredients based on their region and food preference. There are some who also go a little beyond that and try to experiment with new variations and combinations. So, if you like fusion delicacies, here's something that will help you enjoy the same pani puri with a makeover. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared a recipe for guava pani puri that's highly delicious and flavourful.





For the caption, she stated, “Guava Pani Puri - Give your Pani Puri a twist and flavour of Guava and make your gatherings a blockbuster hit!”

Ingredients:





1) Semolina - 1 cup





2) Melted ghee - 1/4 cup





3) All-purpose flour - 1 tablespoon





4) Hot water





5) Guava juice - 400 ml





6) Chaat masala - 1 tablespoon





7) Black pepper powder - 1 tablespoon





8) Black salt - 1 tablespoon





9) Red chilli powder - 1 tablespoon





10) Green chillies - 1 tablespoon





How can you make guava pani puri?





Step 1: Make a dough to prepare puris. For this, take semolina and mix some melted ghee into it along with hot water. Knead a dough. Make small balls using the dough and roll them in a circular shape. Fry them in medium hot oil. You'll get perfectly crunchy puris.





Step 2: Now, take guava juice in a bowl and spice it up a bit. Add chaat masala, black pepper powder, black salt, red chilli powder and some chopped green chillies as well. Mix properly.





Step 3: For garnishing, Pankaj poured the flavoured pani into shot glasses. She took puris and stuffed it with some pomegranate seeds and chopped green coriander. Your guava pani puri is ready to be eaten!

Just like pani puri, here's another dish that promises an explosion of flavours. Last weekend, Pankaj Bhadouria shared the recipe for pani ke pakode. This hit north Indian recipe basically includes pakodas, dipped in yummy tangy water. To make these special pani ke pakode, first, you need to take besan in a bowl. Add salt, hing, baking powder and water into that as required. Make pakodas and fry them nicely. Put the same in cold water and keep them aside. Make a green chutney and add some tamarind paste to it. Add some guava juice as well. Mix black salt, chaat masala, chilli flakes, and cumin powder into the preparation. Now, squeeze the pakodas and remove the extra water from them. Dip them into the flavourful water you prepared. Serve and enjoy!

Are you going to try these dishes at home?