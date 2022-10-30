What's the most flavourful dish that you can think of? Maybe, pani puri or a bread tikki, right? Let us agree that there are very few dishes that truly stand out in terms of taste and flavours. Interestingly, we have a finger-licking recipe that is going to blow your mind. A rare combination of dahi vada and pani puri, these super juicy and mouth-watering pani ke pakode will make your heart sing. This popular food item is a hit in North Indian states. The pakodas made with besan are dipped into tangy water, prepared using green chutney, tamarind pulp and guava juice along with a whole lot of spices. Are you excited already? Looking for the recipe? Do refer to chef Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram video. She has shared the recipe for pani ke pakode.





Ingredients:





1) Besan - 1 cup

2) Salt - 1/2 tablespoons





3) Asafoetida - 2 pinches





4) Baking powder - 1/4 tablespoons





5) Green chillies - 3





6) Coriander leaves - 1 bunch





7) Mint leaves - 1/4 cup





8) Lemon juice





9) Tamarind paste - 1 tablespoon





10) Guava juice - 400 ml





11) Water





12) Black salt - 1 tablespoon





13) Chaat masala - 1 tablespoon





14) Chilli flakes - 1 tablespoon





15) Cumin powder - 1/2 tablespoons





Pankaj Bhadouria shared the following recipe for pani ke pakode:





Step 1: Take besan in a bowl. Mix some salt, hing, and water as required. Make a smooth batter out of it. Leave it for five minutes. Put baking powder and mix nicely. Make pakodas using the batter and fry them properly in hot oil.





Step 2: Empty the pakodas in cold water. Take coriander leaves, ginger, mint leaves and lemon juice together in a grinding jar. Make a delicious green chutney with that. Empty it into a bowl and add some tamarind paste into it to enhance the taste. Add guava juice and mix well. Add some water as well.





Step 3: Take the prepared yummy water into a bowl. Put black salt, chaat masala, chilli flakes, and cumin powder. Mix nicely.





Step 4: Squeeze the pakodas (from the normal water) and remove the extra water from them. Dip them into the water you prepared. Once fully immersed, serve them on a platter. Pour the flavoured water into pakodas.





Step 5: For garnishing, you can use sliced onions, coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

Watch the full recipe video for Pani ke Pakore here:

What are your thoughts on this unique recipe? Do try it out at home.