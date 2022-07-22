When we say Bengal, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it the trams? Is it the colonial structures or maybe the handicrafts from the region? For us, it is the food! Bengali cuisine is bustling with delicious recipes that are rich and robust. The distinct use of various ingredients and cooking methods sets this cuisine apart from others. For many, Bengali food is also the epitome of comfort. So, if you also love Bengali food as much as we do, it won't hurt to have another recipe up your sleeve. Here we bring you a yummy recipe of Bengali-style Chicken Rezala to try! Since it is the weekend and many people ditch their diet to have some delicious food, we thought this recipe would be perfect to have.











What truly sets apart this chicken curry from others is the use of ingredients in it. The curry gets its richness from cashews, khoya, and coconut milk. And the zingy fiery taste comes from the extensive use of pepper and red chillies. Plus, when a sauce is made from this combination and chicken is tossed in it- it feels simply divine to have! Once you make this recipe, pair it with either steamed rice or a crisp tandoori roti. Make sure to have it with spiced onion rings and chutney! Find the full recipe for this dish below:





Bengali-Style Chicken Rezala Recipe: Here's How To Make Bengali-Style Chicken Rezala

Clean and prep the chicken. Remove the top and blanch in a pan of boiling water. Separately blend coconut, cashew nuts, and onions into a fine paste. Place the chicken in a heavy-bottomed pan, fill with water, season with salt and green cardamoms, and then simmer. Add the chopped onions, ginger, and garlic when the chicken is halfway done. When the meat is dry, add the whipped curd and ghee. Make sure the masala doesn't turn brown; then add the nut paste and coconut. Add water and white pepper after that. Let it thicken and boil. Finally, add kewra jal, mitha ittr, and mashed khoya. Cook for additional five minutes and serve.











For the full recipe of this dish, click here.











Try this out and let us know how you liked its taste.