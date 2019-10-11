This Sugar-Free Sweet Can Be Your Go-To Festive Treat This Diwali

Sugar Free Recipes

Be it a festival or any celebratory occasion, a dessert or sweet will always be around us. And with a bevy of Indian sweets available, we are definitely always spoilt for choice. We have grown up eating flavourful, rich Indian desserts such as ladoos, kheer, halwas and barfis etc. And while we might not really need an occasion to relish all these sweet treats, the festive time calls for loads of it!





Diwali is just around the corner and we just can't wait to indulge in a delightful feast that the festival of lights brings with itself. From rich curries to biryanis and chaats, the list is endless and packed with all things yummy, but one thing constant with every meal you have during the festivities are the sweets. But wait, what about the post-festive guilt that you might go through after feasting all through the festival?





What if we tell you that you can satiate all your sweet cravings during the festive season and still not feel guilty? Yes, you can. We've got you a heavenly Indian sweet recipe that you can easily prepare at home with just about three ingredients and in less than half an hour. Grilled almond barfi is a rich and appetising Indian dessert that is easy to prepare and is completely sugar-free! Yes, now you know what we meant by no-guilt Diwali! This barfi recipe has the goodness of crushed and roasted almonds mixed and cooked with grated khoya and sweetener, which is optional. You can serve the barfi as is or cut into pieces. Grilled almond barfi is an ideal Indian sweet to serve on festivals like Diwali since it is easy, quick, delicious and absolutely healthy! Prepare it at home and let us know your views in the comments section below. Find the recipe here.