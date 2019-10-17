This Super Fluffy Omelette In Ramesh Nagar Is Made Using A Full Blob Of Butter

This roadside kiosk is a hit amongst residence of Ramesh Nagar.

Egg lovers, this one's for you! If egg-based dishes catch your fancy, we're pretty sure omelettes would stand somewhere on your list as well. A well-prepared omelette can turn out to be as a comfort food for many. Be it rushed morning hours or late night hunger pangs, omelettes can come to your rescue anytime of the day. While a basic omelette dish can easily be prepared at home, nothing can beat those butter-laden omelettes that we get to savour at roadside stalls. Delhi streets are brimming with roadside omelette stalls that have a plethora of quirky omelettes on offer. Be it cheesy omelette or its chocolate version, there is absolutely no dearth in variety. But today, we are here to share with you a hidden gem that is dishing out super-fluffy omelettes prepared using multiple blobs of butter!





Located in Ramesh Nagar, near metro pillar number 338, Mame Da Omelette is not just another regular roadside omelette stall. Why, you ask? Well, the amount of butter that goes into making one single omelette is sure to give you an extravagant experience while standing by the side of a road. This roadside kiosk is a hit amongst residence of Ramesh Nagar. If you are a frequent metro traveller and happen to stop by Ramesh Nagar station, don't miss a chance to savour butter-loaded omelettes at this place.



Are you wondering how this yummy delight is made?



What makes the omelettes at this place different and unique from the other street-side stalls is its preparation style, which gets a double thumbs-up from us. First, a big blob of butter is dropped in the pan and left to be melted on high flame. Once the melted butter bubbles up, the whisked egg mixture, which comprises a melange of spices along with chopped veggies, is poured over the melted butter and allowed to cook till it gets fluffy to the top. Oh, and trust us, it is oddly satisfying to watch over the omelette getting fluffed up! Served with bread slices and again a generous topping of butter over it, this decadent delight is priced at INR 100, but is worth every bite of it.



Now, that the nippy weather is fast approaching, the joy of gobbling up a piping hot omelette with loads of butter over it would be above all. So head to this place and add it to your list of go-to omelette places in Delhi!



What: Mame Da Omelette

Where: Near Ramesh Nagar Metro Station (near metro pillar number 338)

Price: INR 100 (Butter Omelette)