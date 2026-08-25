Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 28 August 2026. The festival celebrates the special bond between siblings, with sisters tying a rakhi on their brothers' wrists and praying for their happiness and well-being. Brothers, in return, express their love through gifts and promise to protect their sisters.





Beyond the rituals, Raksha Bandhan is also a time for family gatherings, celebrations and delicious food. Sweets are an essential part of the festivities and are often prepared several days in advance. However, if you have been busy and haven't had the time to make them yet, there's no need to worry. Here are five delicious desserts that can be prepared in just 30 minutes and are perfect for celebrating Raksha Bandhan.





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5 Festive Desserts You Can Make In Just 30 Minutes

1. Dates Barfi

This barfi is both delicious and wholesome, thanks to the natural sweetness of dates. Poppy seeds, almonds and cashews are roasted in ghee and combined with dates to create a rich mixture. Once set, it is cut into barfi pieces and served.





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2. Meethi Sewai

Meethi sewai is a festive favourite in many Indian households. The vermicelli is first roasted in ghee and then cooked in milk until soft and creamy. Almonds, cashews, sugar and cardamom powder are added to enhance its flavour.





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3. Coconut Laddu

Coconut laddu is an easy dessert that can be prepared using either fresh or desiccated coconut. Cooked with condensed milk and khoya, the mixture is flavoured with dry fruits before being shaped into soft, delicious laddus.





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4. Besan Barfi

A classic Indian sweet, besan barfi is loved for its rich flavour and melt-in-the-mouth texture. Gram flour is roasted slowly in desi ghee, mixed with chopped dry fruits and then set in a tray before being cut into barfi squares.





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5. Almond Kheer

If you're looking for an alternative to traditional rice kheer, almond kheer is a great choice. This creamy dessert is flavoured with almonds, cardamom and saffron, making it a rich and festive treat for special occasions.





Click here for the recipe.





Even if you're short on time this Raksha Bandhan, you can still prepare a festive spread with these quick and delicious desserts. Make these sweet treats at home and add an extra touch of warmth to your celebration.