Indori Shikanji is a traditional summer drink from Indore that is known for its rich texture and soothing taste. Unlike the common lemon-based shikanji found across India, this local version is prepared with milk, hung curd, dry fruits, and mild aromatics. It is especially popular during peak summer months and is often enjoyed as a filling cooler rather than a light refreshment.





This creamy drink reflects Indore's love for slow-cooked flavours and balanced sweetness. Served chilled, Indori Shikanji is gently sweet, nutty, and comforting, making it quite different from the sharp, tangy taste of lemonade-based drinks.

How Indori Shikanji Is Different from Nimbu Shikanji

Nimbu shikanji is a simple, water-based summer drink made with lemon juice, sugar, and spices, offering instant freshness. Indori Shikanji, on the other hand, is milk-based and much richer in taste and texture. It does not use lemon juice, black salt, or roasted cumin.

This drink is closer to thick milk beverages like rabdi-flavoured drinks. The flavours are mild and slightly sweet, with richness coming from nuts, saffron, and reduced milk. Traditionally, it is served chilled and enjoyed slowly rather than as a quick thirst-quencher.





Also Read: This Peda Lassi Recipe Combines Dessert And Drink In One Glass

Ingredients for Indori Shikanji

1 litre full-cream milk

1/2cup fresh hung curd

4 tablespoons sugar (adjust as needed)

8-10 almonds, soaked and peeled

8-10 cashews, soaked

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few saffron strands

Pistachio slivers for garnish

Ice cubes (optional)

Step-by-Step Method

1. Boil and Thicken The Milk





Pour the milk into a heavy-bottom pan and bring it to a boil. Add sugar and saffron strands, then lower the heat and let the milk simmer. Stir regularly to prevent sticking. Cook until the milk reduces slightly and turns mildly thick. Switch off the heat and allow it to cool completely.





2. Prepare The Hung Curd





Place fresh curd in a clean muslin cloth and let the excess liquid drain out naturally. After about 30-40 minutes, the curd should be thick, smooth, and mildly fresh, not sour.





3. Make The Nut Paste





Grind the soaked almonds and cashews into a fine paste using a little cooled milk. This paste adds body and richness to the shikanji.





4. Combine All Ingredients





Once the milk has cooled, add the hung curd, nut paste, and cardamom powder. Blend or whisk gently until the mixture turns smooth and creamy.





5. Chill and Serve





Refrigerate the prepared shikanji for a few hours. Pour into glasses, garnish with pistachio slivers, optionally add ice cubes, and serve well chilled.





Indori Shikanji is a classic summer drink that captures the richness and comfort of Indore's traditional flavours. Made with slow-cooked milk, fresh hung curd, and dry fruits, this creamy beverage is refreshing yet satisfying, making it perfect for hot days when you want something cool without sharp flavours.