Lassi has long been one of India's most loved drinks, known for its cooling taste and comforting texture. Whether sweet or salty, it is a refreshing staple that works perfectly in every season, especially during hot summer days. Made with simple ingredients, a good lassi can instantly lift your mood and leave you feeling refreshed. Over time, this classic drink has seen several creative twists, with people experimenting with flavours to make it even more indulgent. From fruits to spices, there is no shortage of ways to reinvent it. But have you ever tried giving it a rich dessert-like upgrade using peda? If not, this unique take might just surprise you.

What Is Peda Lassi And Why Is It So Popular?

Peda lassi stands out because it combines two beloved Indian staples into one indulgent drink. The peda adds a deep, milky sweetness while the dahi brings a refreshing tang. Unlike regular lassi, this version has a richer texture and a dessert-like appeal, making it perfect for special occasions or when you are craving something unique. The recipe for peda lassi was shared by the Instagram page @foodiefemmepooja.





Also Read: Strawberry Lassi And More: 6 Amazing Lassi Recipes To Try This Summer

How To Make Peda Lassi At Home | Easy Lassi Recipe

Take peda in a bowl, add hot water, and mix well until a smooth liquid forms. In another bowl, add dahi and jaggery powder, and whisk until creamy and well combined. Add the prepared peda liquid to the dahi mixture and mix well. Add elaichi powder and rose water, then mix again for a rich flavour. Add ice cubes and blend or whisk until smooth and chilled. Pour the mixture into a glass and top with malai and chopped dry fruits. Serve chilled and enjoy this creamy, refreshing lassi.

Watch the full video below:

Can You Make Peda Lassi Without Added Sugar?

Yes, you can skip refined sugar entirely. Since peda already contains sweetness, jaggery powder adds a more natural depth without making the drink overly sugary. You can adjust the sweetness depending on your taste or even skip the jaggery if your peda is sweet enough.

Is Peda Lassi A Good Summer Drink?

Absolutely. Lassi is known for its cooling properties, and this version is no different. The chilled yogurt helps beat the heat while the creamy texture makes it feel like a satisfying treat. Adding ice and serving it cold enhances its refreshing effect.





Also Read: How To Make Creamy Lassi At Home - 5 Easy Tips To Follow

How Can You Customise Peda Lassi?

This recipe is quite flexible. You can add saffron for extra richness, blend in nuts for texture, or even experiment with flavours like mango or chocolate. It is an easy base recipe that you can tweak according to your preference.





This quick and creamy drink is proof that a simple twist can turn everyday ingredients into something truly special.